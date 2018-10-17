TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as FOMC minutes hint at more rate hikes

* FOMC minutes show all policy-makers back rate hike * U.S. housing starts fall short of forecast due to storms * U.S. mortgage applications hit lowest since late 2014 -MBA * Foreigners buy most Treasuries since 2015 in August -data (New throughout, updates yields, market activity and comments) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's minutes on its meeting last month showed all policy makers agreed to raise key interest rates for a third time in 2018 with many open to further rate hikes. Shorter-dated yields ticked up a bit more than longer-dated yields after the release of the Fed Sept. 25-26 minutes, briefly flattening the yield curve. The move faded as most traders still expect the Fed to stick to gradual rate increases in an effort to keep the U.S. economy from overheating. "We had a bit of a flattening bias. More officials are happy to move past neutral," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "There was not a ton of surprises." There was some safe-haven buying of Treasuries as Wall Street stocks fell, with the S&P 500 down 0.1 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.184 percent, up near 3 basis points from late Tuesday. The 30-year yield was 3.354 percent, up 2 basis points. Following a sell-off that took the 10-year yield to a 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent last Tuesday, Treasury yields this week have traded in a narrow range, with the 10-year yield trading either side of 3.15 percent. Fed officials have signaled they may increase short-term rates at their Dec. 18-19 meeting, which would lift their target range on key borrowing costs to 2.25-2.50 percent. Rising interest rates seem to be taking a bite out of the housing sector. Data showed U.S. home construction fell 5.3 percent last month, but most analysts blamed storms, and projected building activity would recover in coming months. Still, the Mortgage Bankers Association said its gauge on weekly mortgage applications fell to its lowest level since December 2014 as home loan rates climbed to their highest in over seven years. Separately, Treasury data released late on Tuesday showed foreigners bought $63 billion in Treasuries in August, the most since June 2015. However, China and Japan, the top two foreign owners of U.S. bonds, further reduced holdings. October 17 Wednesday 3:25PM EDT/ 1925 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-1/32 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-4/256 -0-52/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.265 2.3097 0.000 Six-month bills 2.4075 2.471 0.008 Two-year note 99-190/256 2.8864 0.020 Three-year note 99-184/256 2.9739 0.022 Five-year note 99-58/256 3.0443 0.027 Seven-year note 99-48/256 3.1308 0.028 10-year note 97-104/256 3.1842 0.028 30-year bond 93-100/256 3.3521 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Susan Thomas and David Gregorio)