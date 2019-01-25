TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as Wall Street gains

* U.S. stock prices rise on upbeat company earnings * U.S. to sell $113 bln in fixed-rate debt next week * Traders await Fed policy meeting, U.S. jobs data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with 10-year yields bouncing from a one-week low, as Wall Street stocks climbed on upbeat company results, offsetting worries about slowing economic growth and the U.S.-China trade conflict. Looming Treasury supply next week together with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the government's payrolls report added upward pressure on bond yields. "The market is getting its cue from the equity market," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. At 10:24 a.m. (1524 GMT) the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 3.8 basis points higher at 2.750 percent. It hit a one-week low of 2.700 percent on Thursday. Two-year Treasury yields, which are particularly sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, were up 2.6 basis points at 2.588 percent. The S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent, while the Dow was 1.1 percent higher and the Nasdaq rose 1 percent. Interest rates futures implied traders expected about a 25 percent chance the Fed would raise key lending rates by the end of 2019, up from 22 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. The Fed will hold its first policy meeting of 2019 next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell a combined $113 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate securities, the same amount it auctioned in December. It also will sell $20 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week, up from $18 billion auctioned last month. January 25 Friday 10:26AM New York / 1526 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-3/32 -22/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-112/256 -10/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.34 2.386 0.017 Six-month bills 2.44 2.5041 -0.003 Two-year note 99-214/256 2.5875 0.026 Three-year note 99-208/256 2.5659 0.033 Five-year note 100-50/256 2.5823 0.037 Seven-year note 99-208/256 2.6546 0.040 10-year note 103-52/256 2.7495 0.038 30-year bond 106-12/256 3.0639 0.031 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 16.10 1.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 48.10 -0.15 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)