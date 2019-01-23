TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as Wall Street stabilizes

* Worries about U.S.-China trade persist * Treasury yields seen locked in tight trading range * Wall Street's rally fades on renewed growth concerns (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as Wall Street stock prices stabilized a day after posting heavy losses, reducing safe-haven demand for bonds even as investors remained worried about slowing economic growth and trade tensions. Analysts expect the $15.6 trillion market to trade in a narrow range given the dearth of official U.S. economic reports due to the longest-ever government shutdown. "The market is shadow-boxing with speculation about trade," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. One hurdle to resolving the U.S.-China trade fight is the case of Meng Wanzhou, executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Washington will proceed with the formal extradition of Wanzhou, while Beijing vowed to respond. The Trump administration and the Chinese government remain far apart on issues. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to Washington at the end of January. Early on Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN television he believed a trade agreement between the world's two biggest economies could be reached by a March 1 deadline. Wall Street stocks rose in early trading as market players focused on upbeat earnings from corporate stalwarts IBM, United Technologies and Proctor & Gamble. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.753 percent, up 2.1 basis points from late on Tuesday. It reached a three-week peak at 2.799 percent last Friday. Yields retreated from session peaks as resurgent worries about faltering economic growth slowed the stock market rally. In late trading, the S&P 500 index was down 0.04 percent, while the Dow was up 0.69 percent and the Nasdaq was 0.26 percent lower. The Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent and the Nasdaq lost nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. "Stocks have faded so bonds are benefitting," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. January 23 Wednesday 3:24PM New York / 2024 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-1/32 -12/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-100/256 -6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.36 2.4071 -0.026 Six-month bills 2.4475 2.5126 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 2.5933 0.016 Three-year note 99-204/256 2.5712 0.016 Five-year note 100-42/256 2.5891 0.020 Seven-year note 99-196/256 2.6621 0.021 10-year note 103-48/256 2.7516 0.020 30-year bond 106 3.0663 0.011 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 15.70 0.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 47.70 -0.40 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas and David Gregorio)