TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as Wall Street stocks rally

* U.S. stock prices rise on upbeat company earnings * Trump says he has reached deal to end government shutdown * U.S. to sell $113 bln in fixed-rate debt next week * Traders await Fed policy meeting, U.S. jobs data (Updates market action, adds graphic) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with 10-year yields bouncing from a one-week low, as Wall Street stocks climbed on upbeat company results, offsetting worries about slowing economic growth and the U.S.-China trade conflict. A looming supply of Treasuries next week together with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the government's payrolls report added upward pressure on bond yields. Concerns about the government shutdown's impact on the economy simmered down after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal had been reached with lawmakers that would reopen the government through Feb. 15. "The market is getting its cue from the equity market," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 4.3 basis points higher at 2.755 percent. It hit a one-week low of 2.700 percent on Thursday. Two-year Treasury yields, which are particularly sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, were up 4.2 basis points at 2.604 percent. The S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent, while the Dow was 0.8 percent higher and the Nasdaq rose 1.3 percent. Despite worries about trade and growth, longer-dated Treasuries are expensive as more supply is expected to fund the tax cut enacted in December 2016 and the federal spending deal reached last February, said Jerry Paul, senior vice president of fixed income at ICON Advisers in Denver. "I would be cautious about 10-year Treasuries. We have an awful lot of issuance to come," Paul said. The Treasury Department will sell a combined $113 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate securities, the same amount it auctioned in December. It also will sell $20 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week, up from $18 billion auctioned last month. Traders also await possible hints from the Federal Reserve on the timing of the next rate hike after policy-makers meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. Interest rates futures implied traders expected about a 30 percent chance the Fed would raise key lending rates by the end of 2019, up from 22 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. While recent data signaled a slowing in business and housing activities, the U.S. labor market has stayed strong with jobless claims falling to its lowest level in over 49 years last week. The Labor Department will release its payrolls report for January next Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). January 25 Friday 3:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-2/32 -23/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-96/256 -12/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3375 2.3834 0.014 Six-month bills 2.445 2.5093 0.002 Two-year note 99-206/256 2.6042 0.042 Three-year note 99-196/256 2.5825 0.049 Five-year note 100-36/256 2.5942 0.049 Seven-year note 99-192/256 2.6646 0.050 10-year note 103-40/256 2.7549 0.043 30-year bond 106-20/256 3.0624 0.029 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.90 -0.15 30-year vs 5-year yield 46.80 -1.45 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)