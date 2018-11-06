TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on supply before election results

* All-time high on indirect bids for record 10-year note supply * Bearish bond bets cut before U.S. elections -survey * Traders await possible rate-hike clues from Federal Reserve (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Tuesday as selling spurred by this week's record amounts of longer-dated government debt supply offset investors' anxiety about the outcome of high-stake U.S. congressional elections. The $27 billion 10-year note auction, the second leg of this week's $83 billion quarterly refunding, fetched solid demand with indirect bidders buying a record amount. Treasury supply has been growing to fund a widening federal budget deficit as a result of the massive tax cut enacted in December and a spending agreement reached in February. The Treasury Department will complete the refunding which would raise $28.7 billion in fresh cash with a record $19 billion 30-year bond sale on Wednesday. "The 10-year auction did go well with the indirect bids," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Reserve Associates in New York. "It does create a bit of optimism for tomorrow." After the 10-year auction, investors increased their focus on the congressional elections. The latest polls show Democrats favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a result that would give them the power to block future legislation such as the massive $1.5 trillion tax cut package passed late last year. Polls also showed Republicans would likely retain their majority in the Senate, enabling them to approve U.S. Supreme Court and other judicial nominations on straight party-line votes. Investors trimmed their bearish bets on longer-dated Treasuries in advance of the elections as a hedge against the possibility either Republicans or Democrats could win control of both chambers of Congress, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday. At 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.1 basis point at 3.210 percent on moderate volume. It was still below the 7-1/2-year peak of 3.261 percent reached on Oct. 9 during a dramatic bond market selloff. In addition to the elections and refunding, traders and investors await clues about the Federal Reserve's view on future interest rate increases when policymakers meet on Wednesday and Thursday. Fed policymakers are expected to leave the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged in a range between 2.00 percent and 2.25 percent at their upcoming meeting, while the futures market implied they will raise rates for a fourth time in 2018 at their Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. November 6 Tuesday 2:41PM New York / 1941 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-15/32 -3/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-16/256 -3/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.32 2.3663 0.002 Six-month bills 2.455 2.5204 0.005 Two-year note 99-230/256 2.928 0.016 Three-year note 99-162/256 3.0039 0.015 Five-year note 99-56/256 3.0451 0.019 Seven-year note 99-46/256 3.1317 0.014 10-year note 97-52/256 3.2104 0.011 30-year bond 92-16/256 3.4273 -0.004 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 28.00 -0.95 30-year vs 5-year yield 38.10 -1.70 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)