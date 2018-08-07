TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on supply, stock gains

* U.S. sells most 3-year note supply in eight years * Chinese stocks post biggest gain in over two years (Updates market, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as a bounce in global stock prices spurred investors to reduce their safe-haven bond holdings ahead of the first leg of this week's $78 billion quarterly government refunding. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will be the largest three-year auction in eight years. The Treasury will sell a record amount of 10-year debt worth $26 billion on Wednesday, and an all-time high of $18 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. "All three auctions should go fine," said Mike Lorizio, head of U.S. Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "The three-year auction has been an easy one." Analysts expect the upcoming three-year note sale to recover from the prior month's poor results when bidding fell to its weakest level since April 2009. Data suggested overall interest in three-year Treasuries has cooled as the Federal Reserve has further increased key overnight borrowing costs in 2018. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lift short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent at its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting. Investors also face supply from the corporate bond market where companies raised $10.45 billion in the investment-grade sector on Monday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. At 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), traders expected the latest three-year issue to fetch a yield of 2.757 percent, up from 2.685 percent at the previous three-year auction in July, Tradeweb data showed. On modest volume in the open market, the three-year note yield was up 1 basis point at 2.747 percent, not far below the 2.791 percent level set last week, which was the highest since December 2007, according to Reuters data. The benchmark 10-year yield rose over 1 basis point to 2.954 percent. It fell to a two-week low of 2.925 percent on Monday on safe-haven demand spurred by the trade friction between the United States and Canada. Reduced appetite for U.S. bonds on Tuesday stemmed from gains in global equity markets, led by Chinese stocks which recorded their biggest rise in over two years on optimism about fresh government spending. "It's the bounce in stocks and other risky assets that caused an uptick in yields," Lorizio said. August 7 Tuesday 9:21AM New York / 1321 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 142-31/32 -9/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-156/256 -4/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.0175 2.0561 0.003 Six-month bills 2.1775 2.2323 0.021 Two-year note 99-238/256 2.6615 0.013 Three-year note 99-168/256 2.7473 0.016 Five-year note 99-170/256 2.8227 0.019 Seven-year note 99-212/256 2.9023 0.017 10-year note 99-84/256 2.9544 0.016 30-year bond 100-128/256 3.099 0.017 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 29.10 0.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 27.50 -0.80 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao)