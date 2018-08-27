TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on supply, U.S.-Mexico trade deal

* U.S. sell $36 bln 2-year fixed-rate notes to average demand * Bond yields seen holding in tight trading range (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as Mexico and the United States reached a deal on bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), stoking some selling of safe-haven Treasuries holdings. Conflicts between Washington and major U.S. trade partners had some investors betting that global growth could slow in the second half while the Federal Reserve might pause U.S. rate hikes. Treasury yields also rose as investors and dealers made room for $36 billion of two-year note supply, the first part of this week's $104 billion coupon-bearing government debt offerings. "You have some selling on supply and some better news on the trade front," said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities America in New York. On light, summer volume, the yield on two-year Treasuries was up over 1 basis point at 2.645 percent. The 10-year yield was nearly 2 basis points higher at 2.844 percent. Bond yields will likely hold in a tight trading range as trade concerns are offset solid domestic economic data. "You have one piece of the trade puzzle solved," Roth said of the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement. "But you have a lot of other pieces with China and Europe. This would keep us rangebound." The spread between two-year and 10-year yields hovered at its tightest since 2007 after remarks last Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that the U.S. central bank will gradually increase overnight borrowing costs. Interest rates futures implied traders expected the Fed would hike interest rates at least one more time this year. Traders fully priced in the likelihood that the Fed would increase short-term rates a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent at its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. They suggested traders estimated a 70 percent likelihood of another quarter-point hike at its Dec. 18-19 meeting. The two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, is not far below its decade high of 2.690 percent set in July. Rising short-term yields have appealed to investors seeking decent return with relatively low risk, analysts said. The Treasury on Monday sold the latest two-year supply to average demand. It will sell $37 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $31 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday. While bond fund managers remained bullish on longer-dated Treasuries, speculators including hedge funds raised net shorts on 10-year Treasury futures last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released late Friday. August 27 Monday 2:35 p.m New York / 1835 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-4/32 -15/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-92/256 -5/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.0675 2.1067 0.013 Six-month bills 2.1925 2.2472 0.005 Two-year note 99-246/256 2.6454 0.016 Three-year note 100-34/256 2.7029 0.019 Five-year note 100-8/256 2.7429 0.019 Seven-year note 100-112/256 2.8048 0.020 10-year note 100-60/256 2.8477 0.022 30-year bond 100-24/256 2.9952 0.020 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 20.10 1.50 30-year vs 5-year yield 25.10 0.60 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)