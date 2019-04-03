TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on trade, Brexit hopes

* U.S., Chinese officials to meet in hopes for a trade deal * UK's May to meet opposition leader to break Brexit impasse * U.S. private jobs growth slowest since Sept 2017 - ADP * U.S. services activity declines to weakest since Aug 2017 - ISM (Updates market action, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to 1-1/2 week highs on Wednesday as hopes for a trade deal between China and the United States and a breakthrough for Brexit touched off a sell-off in the bond market. Encouraging data in China and Europe soothed some worries about a global economic slowdown, reducing the safe-haven appeal of low-yield U.S. government debt. Weaker-than-forecast figures on U.S. private jobs growth and services industry activities limited the selling in Treasuries. "The market is looking for direction right now. People are waiting for the next shoe to drop," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. At 10:42 a.m. (1442 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.5062%, up 0.03 percentage point from Tuesday. They hit a 1-1/2 week peak of 2.524% earlier Wednesday. Their premium over three-month bill rates grew to 8 basis points from more than 4 basis points late on Tuesday. Last Thursday, 10-year yields fell below three-month rates for the first time since 2007, stoking fears of a recession. This inversion between the two yields preceded every economic downturn in the past 50 years. For now, those fears were replaced by traders' optimism for a successful outcome in the latest round of trade talks between senior White House and Beijing officials. A possible end to the trade fight between the world's two biggest economies will likely bolster stock prices and put more upward pressure on bond yields, traders and analysts said. "If they could cut a deal, that would be positive for risky assets," Milstein said. A meeting between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn fed hopes for a breakthrough to reach a parliamentary approval of a deal for an orderly exit for Britain from the European Union. In addition to those developments, upbeat overseas data lifted investor sentiment. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.4, the highest since January 2018. Euro zone retail sales increased 0.4 percent in February, more than the 0.2 percent gain forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. Wednesday's data on the U.S. economy, however, were dour by comparison. The Institute for Supply Management said its index on activity among U.S. services industries fell to a 1-1/2 year low in March, while ADP reported the private sector added 129,000 workers last month, the fewest since September 2017. April 3 Wednesday 10:44AM New York / 1444 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN9 147-21/32 -21/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-136/256 -8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.385 2.433 -0.001 Six-month bills 2.3875 2.4569 0.005 Two-year note 99-218/256 2.3267 0.019 Three-year note 100-64/256 2.2865 0.021 Five-year note 99-24/256 2.3184 0.028 Seven-year note 98-248/256 2.4112 0.032 10-year note 100-252/256 2.5116 0.033 30-year bond 101-132/256 2.9235 0.038 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 18.30 1.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 60.40 1.35 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)