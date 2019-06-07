TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields sag as weak jobs data fuels talk of Fed rate cuts

* U.S. 10-year yields hit lowest since Sept 2017 * End to global trade tension remain elusive * Futures imply traders see Fed cutting rates 75 bps by year-end (New throughout, updates market action, adds comment, table, graphics) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday, with 10-year yields hitting their lowest since September 2017 as domestic employers hired far fewer workers than expected in May, raising bets the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates. Analysts blamed the pullback in hiring on escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners. The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 75,000 workers last month, well below the 185,000 projected by economists polled by Reuters and a downwardly revised 224,000 in April. The weak payroll reading sparked buying in U.S. government debt, fed by expectations the Federal Reserve might lower short-term rates 75 basis points before year-end. "The Fed won’t react to one report, even one as important as payrolls," Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. "But given the broadening trade war, easing labour cost pressures (despite a tight labour market) and already-low inflation, it won’t take much more weakness in employment, in particular, to spur a rate cut." This week, a number of Fed officials including Chairman Jerome Powell hinted they were open to lower interest rates to preserve the U.S. expansion, which would be the longest in history by this summer. Trade tensions remained high. The White House said its 5% tariff on Mexican imports was on track for Monday. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for world powers to protect the global multilateral trade system. At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were 5.60 basis points lower at 2.067%. They touched 2.053% after the payrolls report, their lowest since September 2017. Two-year yields were 7.80 basis points lower at 1.803%. They fell to 1.775%, which was just above their lowest since December 2017. June 7 Friday 10:10AM New York / 1410 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 154-23/32 38/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-108/256 16/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2125 2.2615 -0.052 Six-month bills 2.1 2.1515 -0.072 Two-year note 100-160/256 1.801 -0.080 Three-year note 101 1.773 -0.072 Five-year note 100-222/256 1.8168 -0.066 Seven-year note 101-42/256 1.9456 -0.058 10-year note 102-192/256 2.0671 -0.056 30-year bond 106-84/256 2.5706 -0.050 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.40 2.40 30-year vs 5-year yield 75.30 2.20 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Graphic by Matthew Weber; Editing by David Gregorio)