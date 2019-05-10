Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields slip on trade jitters, CPI miss

Richard Leong

    * Fresh U.S. levies on Chinese goods go into effect
    * Investors assess impact from latest round of tariffs
    * U.S. CPI rises in April, underlying inflation stays benign

    NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on
Friday, with longer-dated yields hovering at five-week lows on
demand for low-risk bonds spurred by worries about trade tension
between China and the United States and data that showed
domestic inflation remains tame.
    The United States escalated a tariff war with China on
Friday by raising duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods
amid last-ditch talks to rescue a trade deal, as U.S. President
Donald Trump signaled that talks could drag on beyond this week.

    Investors have scooped up U.S. government bonds in a
safe-haven move this week in response to the trade conflict
between the world's biggest economic powers, which they fear may
spiral into a global economic slowdown.
    The pace of Treasury purchases slowed on Friday as investors
assessed the impact from the latest round of U.S. tariffs and
possible Chinese retaliation, analysts said. 
    "Now past the shock that trade negotiations are no longer on
schedule, investors will have to rely on private economists to
develop new forecasts of the economic impact of tariffs or new
goals for U.S.-China trade," said Jim Vogel, interest rates
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    At 9:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
 were down 0.4 basis point at 2.4529%. They fell to a
five-week low at 2.424% on Thursday.
    On the week, 10-year yields were on track to fall 8 basis
points, the steepest drop in seven weeks.
    Adding to downward pressure on yields on Friday was a mildly
weaker-than-forecast report on U.S. consumer prices.
    The government's consumer price index increased 0.3% in
April, less than the 0.4% increase forecast by analysts polled
by Reuters.
    The latest CPI reading reinforced the notion that the
Federal Reserve would leave key lending rates unchanged this
year, although the futures market still implied traders expect a
60% chance of a rate cut at the end of the year.
    "For the Fed, the disappointment in the April CPI report is
not likely to materially change the clear majority view that
some significant part of recent soft inflation numbers is
transitory," TD Securities analysts wrote in a research note. 
May 10 Friday 9:27AM New York / 1327 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN9               148-25/32    3/32      
 10YR TNotes JUN9              124-12/256   2/32      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.375        2.4219    -0.012
 Six-month bills               2.375        2.4366    -0.012
 Two-year note                 100          2.2498    -0.018
 Three-year note               99-192/256   2.2116    -0.013
 Five-year note                100-12/256   2.2399    -0.013
 Seven-year note               100-60/256   2.3383    -0.010
 10-year note                  99-88/256    2.4494    -0.008
 30-year bond                  100-8/256    2.8734    -0.008
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       19.80        1.45      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       63.20        1.75      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

