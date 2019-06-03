TREASURIES-U.S. bonds market parties on after best month since 2011

* U.S. Treasuries produce highest monthly return since Aug 2011 * U.S. 2-year yield set for biggest 2-day fall since 2008 crisis * Futures imply traders see Fed cutting interest rates in July (Updates market action, adds quote) By Sujata Rao and Richard Leong June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since September 2017 on Monday as investors piled more cash into low-risk debt to seek protection from market volatility due to growing trade conflicts between the United States and its trade partners. The near $16-trillion sector produced a total return of 2.35% in May, its strongest monthly showing since August 2011. Long-dated Treasuries generated a stellar 6.7% return, their juiciest performance since January 2015, as the safe-haven market rally knocked 10-year yields some 36 basis points lower last month. Treasuries were among the top assets in the world in May. They handily beat stocks but trailed the yen somewhat. "The trade war is taking another leg higher which is negative in terms of global growth, demand, confidence and inflation and is also injecting a healthy dose of risk-off, which is all conspiring to push U.S. yields lower," Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, said. At 9:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 2.40 basis points at 2.118% after hitting 2.071%, their lowest level since September 2017. Two-year yields declined 5.00 basis points at 1.894%. They touched 1.842% earlier Monday, which their lowest since September 2017. Two-year notes were on track for their biggest two-day fall since the 2008 global financial crisis. Shorter-dated yields have tumbled on a growing conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates more than once before year-end to stave off recession as the trade war shows signs of escalating and enveloping more countries. In what is widely accepted as a recession signal, 10-year yields have been firmly below three-month note yields . The inversion in the yield curve has become more pronounced and steepened at one point on Monday at 27 basis points, the deepest since 2007. Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 55% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, up from 18% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. The chance of a cut by December is seen at 97%. June 3 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 154-5/32 14/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 126-244/256 7/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.29 2.3346 -0.019 Six-month bills 2.2375 2.3002 -0.055 Two-year note 100-115/256 1.8938 -0.050 Three-year note 100-200/256 1.8511 -0.044 Five-year note 100-128/256 1.8945 -0.035 Seven-year note 100-196/256 2.007 -0.026 10-year note 102-76/256 2.1176 -0.024 30-year bond 106-120/256 2.5642 -0.019 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 22.20 1.55 30-year vs 5-year yield 66.90 1.45 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Virginia Furness in LONDON Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Nick Zieminski)