July 1, 2019 / 7:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S.-China's trade truce boosts U.S. bond yields

Richard Leong

    * U.S. factory growth slows to weakest in over 2-1/2 years
-ISM
    * U.S.-China talks reset eases pressure for bold Fed rate
cut
    * Treasuries post strongest first half in three years

    NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart
trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings
of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about
global economic growth.
    U.S. government debt produced a 5.18% total return in the
first six months of 2019, marking its strongest first half in
three years, according to an index compiled by Barclays and
Bloomberg.
    Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other
perceived low-risk assets on fears about a further escalation in
trade tensions between the world's biggest economies after a G20
summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend.
    But Washington and Beijing agreed to renegotiate after U.S.
President Donald Trump offered concessions, including no new
tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei,
while China approved making unspecified new purchases of U.S.
farm products.
    "The main driver today was the easing of trade tension, but
there's a surprisingly lack of details," said Mary Ann Hurley,
vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
"This may go on for a long time. In my opinion, I don't think
that's positive for business."
    Still Wall Street rallied on the agreement between Trump and
Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the S&P 500 hitting a
record high.   
    In late U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
yields were up 3.10 basis points at 2.031%. They
fell 14 basis points in June and touched 1.974%, which was their
lowest since November 2016.
    With U.S.-China trade talks seemingly back on track, there
were lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would embark on an
aggressive half-percentage-point rate cut at its next policy
meeting on July 30-31, though traders still anticipate a more
modest quarter-point decrease, analysts said.
    The view on a possible Fed rate cut was supported by
disappointing factory data in Asia and Europe.
    U.S. manufacturing growth decelerated in June to its weakest
since October 2016, but the fall was less severe than analysts
had forecast.
    "The market wants a rate cut," said Gregory Faranello, head
of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York. "Bottom line,
this is what we are priced for and the Fed certainly has a role
in current market expectations."
    Interest rate futures implied traders fully expect a rate
cut at the Fed's next meeting, but they rolled back their bets
on a 50 basis-point cut to 20% from 32% late on Friday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
