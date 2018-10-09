TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields dip from multi-year highs

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped from multi-year highs in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors took a breather from selling bonds in recent moves that many feel have gone too far, too fast. The bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields earlier touched a 7-1/2-year peak, while those on 30-year bonds hit a more than four-year high. Yields on 7-year notes rose as well, climbing to their highest in more than eight years. Upbeat U.S. economic data as well as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials that boosted expectations of interest rate hikes until 2020, had propelled yields to lofty levels. The surge in yields, however, took a step back on Tuesday. "We have been short since the middle of August and it worked out okay so far. But this week, we're kind of trying to take a step back," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. "We will probably take a little bit of a pause here and see how things progress. Things have moved too fast, too quickly. We think the 10-year yield is going to trade between 3.00 to 3.25 percent," she added. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan also expressed concern about the jump on U.S. yields, noting on Tuesday that the move suggests there is uncertainty among investors over future economic growth prospects. The 10-year Treasury yield, which reached a fresh multi-year high on Tuesday, is "telling me that prospects for future U.S. growth are somewhat sluggish (and) that outward growth is looking a little more uncertain," he said at the Economic Club of New York. His remarks weighed slightly on yields. Kaplan, though, is not a voting member this year. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.221 percent, down from 3.227 percent late on Friday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit 3.261 percent, the highest since early May 2011. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.393 percent, after earlier rising to 3.446 percent, its strongest since July 2014. Last Friday, the 30-year yield was at 3.397 percent. U.S. 7-year yields also rose earlier in the session, hitting 3.199 percent, its highest in 8-1/2 years. It was last at 3.163 percent. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were slightly down at 2.885 percent, from Friday's 2.889 percent. Investors will monitor a slew of global risks, including this week's slate of heavy supply with $230 billion in bills and notes on offer. October 9 Tuesday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.18 2.2217 0.005 Six-month bills 2.355 2.4155 0.000 Two-year note 99-190/256 2.8851 -0.004 Three-year note 99-94/256 2.9766 -0.008 Five-year note 99-34/256 3.0642 -0.007 Seven-year note 98-252/256 3.1634 -0.008 10-year note 97-24/256 3.2215 -0.006 30-year bond 92-168/256 3.3931 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)