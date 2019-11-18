TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields drop to two-week lows on trade uncertainty

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a report triggered fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China. Citing a government source, CNBC reported on Monday that Beijing was pessimistic about a trade deal with the United States, troubled by President Donald Trump's comments that there was no agreement on phasing out tariffs. "There was a big response to the CNBC tweet on China," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The move was on moderately light volume and it was on the idea that there is really no data to depress yields this week. So the reaction to anything by anybody in terms of China trade talks is going to be exaggerated, but it's going to be fast, and it's going to be definitive," he added. The United States and China have been gnarled in bouts of tit-for-tat tariffs that have shaken financial markets and threaten to undermine growth in the global economy. Last week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war, said the United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement. FTN's Vogel said investors have shown a great deal of patience and overall are optimistic a trade deal would be done. "Until somebody just comes out and says all talks are on hold, then we're going to continue to move in a range in Treasuries, with 10-year yields broadly moving in the 1.78%-1.88% range," he added. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to two-week lows of 1.8% and was last down 1.810%, from 1.734% late on Friday. Yields on 30-year bonds also slid to two-week troughs of 2.282% and last changed hands at 2.286% from 2.311% on Friday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 1.593%, from Friday's 1.612%. The yield curve continued to flatten on Monday amid a standstill on a U.S.-China trade deal, with the spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year note yields compressing to 21.20 basis points. The curve has flattened for four straight sessions. November 18 Monday 10:12AM New York/1512 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5375 1.5689 0.000 Six-month bills 1.5425 1.5802 -0.005 Two-year note 99-211/256 1.5919 -0.020 Three-year note 100-22/256 1.5954 -0.022 Five-year note 99-104/256 1.6253 -0.027 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.7232 -0.027 10-year note 99-128/256 1.8049 -0.029 30-year bond 101-240/256 2.2854 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -4.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski)