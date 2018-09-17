TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields slip from highs, global uncertainty weighs

* Investors take advantage of depressed bond prices, buy back debt * Global trade issues remain a concern * White House's Kudlow says U.S. ready to talk to China on trade * Market continues to price in multiple hikes in 2018, 2019 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-term Treasury yields slipped from four-month highs to trade little changed to slightly lower on Monday, as investors returned to buy government debt after hitting key technical levels as global uncertainty on trade persisted. Earlier in the session, yields on 10-year notes touched 3.022 percent, the highest level since late May. U.S. 30-year yields also hit a four-month peak earlier of 3.159 percent, while 2-year yields soared to 2.799 percent, the strongest level in 10 years. But U.S. yields came off their highs by midday trading. "A four-month high, a 3 percent yield: that brought in some buyers," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "That 3 percent yield on the 10-year has been a tough nut to crack and that's still the case and there's still enough global uncertainty especially with trade issues," she added. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday the United States is ready to negotiate a trade deal with China whenever Beijing is prepared for serious talks that will reduce tariffs and eliminate non-tariff trade barriers But China's economic reforms were moving in the wrong direction and he expected the United States would soon announce tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, Kudlow said at the Economic Club of New York. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 2.995 percent, little changed from the 2.994 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.130 percent, from Friday's 3.132 percent. On the short end, U.S. 2-year yields last traded at 2.782 percent, unchanged from last Friday. Yields had risen earlier on Monday amid growing expectations the Federal Reserve could raise rates a few more times this year after recent data showed wages spiking last month, elevating concerns about inflation. "There has been continued sentiment that the Fed will continue to hike rates until December because of stronger wages and more concern about inflation," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Data showed U.S. wages in August posted their largest annual increase in more than nine years, rising 0.4 percent and lifting the annual increase in wages to 2.9 percent in August, the largest gain since June 2009. The Fed's recent rhetoric has also turned hawkish, analysts said. "We've been tracking a nuanced shift in Fed communication where FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members who previously leaned dovish in their communication are growing some talons and are not only signaling hawkish intentions, but knowingly doing so without an anticipation of upside inflation risk," said BMO Capital Markets in a research note on Monday. September 17 Monday 2:28PM New York / 1828 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.115 2.1553 0.002 Six-month bills 2.28 2.3379 0.003 Two-year note 99-178/256 2.7862 0.004 Three-year note 99-182/256 2.8514 0.000 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.8999 0.002 Seven-year note 98-172/256 2.9627 0.005 10-year note 98-244/256 2.9977 0.004 30-year bond 97-104/256 3.1342 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Andrea Ricci and Susan Thomas)