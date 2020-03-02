TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields tumble to record lows on Fed cut view

* U.S. 2-year yields fall to near four-year low * Fed, BoJ, BoE signal possible action to ease coronavirus impact * Markets fully price in Fed rate cut this month * U.S. ISM data slows in February (New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and comments, adds U.S. data) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose sharply on Monday, pushing long-dated yields to record lows, as bond investors braced for a slew of stimulus measures including interest rate cuts from global central banks to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus. U.S. two-year yields fell to the lowest in nearly four years, with U.S. yield curves steepening as investors priced in easing from the Federal Reserve. The Fed, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England all indicated willingness to support economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy, which he said remains in good shape overall. Investors now expect the Fed to cut rates this month. Fed funds futures now imply a 50 basis point cut at the meeting, according to the CME FedWatch. "The last time we saw that language from the Fed was last year before the first rate cut," said Michael Chang, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "The market priced that rate cut very quickly. So the question right now would be the magnitude of the rate cut: whether it's 25 basis points, or 50 basis points," he added. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also said the Japanese central bank would take steps to stabilize markets if needed. The Bank of England said it was assessing "potential impacts" of the outbreak. In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 1.086%, from 1.126% late on Friday. During the session, 10-year yields fell to a record low of 1.03%. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.644%, down from 1.668% on Friday, after touching an all-time trough of 1.583%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.815% from Friday's 0.878%, after hitting a nearly four-year low of 0.71%. The yield curve steepened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening as much as 34.5 basis points , the widest since early January. The gap was last 27 basis points. Data showed a slight slowing in U.S. manufacturing activity for February, with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index reading down to 50.1, from January's 50.9. Treasuries firmed modestly after the data, but investors were not overly focused on economic reports. "Suffice it to say, the domestic data is by no means driving the macro narrative at this stage," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. March 2 Monday 12:25PM New York / 1725 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.175 1.1979 -0.087 Six-month bills 1.025 1.0474 -0.090 Two-year note 100-153/256 0.8218 -0.056 Three-year note 101-156/256 0.8222 -0.049 Five-year note 101-70/256 0.8638 -0.048 Seven-year note 100-224/256 0.9951 -0.046 10-year note 103-216/256 1.0914 -0.035 30-year bond 108-88/256 1.646 -0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.50 -2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)