TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields decline on trade, Brexit uncertainty

* China says U.S. should correct its behavior on trade * Brexit tension heats up, but deal seen in October * Market shrugs off upbeat U.S. data (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and uncertainty over Brexit spurred investors to seek the safety of government bonds. Upbeat U.S. economic data briefly pushed yields higher, but investors were mostly focused on the conflict between the world's two largest economies. China said on Thursday it hoped the United States would show sincerity and take steps to correct its behavior after both countries slapped new tariffs on each other's goods this week in an escalating trade war. Some analysts were concerned China would resort to other non-trade measures to retaliate, such as moving away from buying U.S. Treasuries. "I don't know if there is any credible reason to believe that at this time," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago. "But you get the market acting nervous, even though I am not a big believer that China would back away from Treasuries, but you never know." China remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, but in July its holdings of U.S. government bonds declined to $1.171 trillion. China's July outflow of Treasuries was the third in the last four months. Uncertainty on Brexit also weighed on U.S. yields, analysts said, citing testy negotiations between Britain and the European Union. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the UK was prepared to leave the EU without an agreement unless there was a proposal it deemed acceptable. EU leaders, on the other hand, said they would push for a Brexit deal next month but warned the UK leader that if she did not give ground on trade and the Irish border by November, the group was ready to cope with Britain crashing out. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.073 percent, down from 3.083 percent late on Wednesday. Capital Economics market economist Oliver Jones said U.S. Treasury yields might be nearing a peak, which the firm forecasts would be 3.25 percent on the 10-year note. "We think the U.S. economy will slow sharply in 2019, as the fiscal stimulus fades and Fed (Federal Reserve) tightening bites," said Jones. "In our view, this will bring the Fed's tightening cycle to an end in the middle of next year and raise the possibility of rate cuts further ahead." U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.208 percent, down from Wednesday's 3.237 percent. U.S. 2-year yields were unchanged at 2.8076 percent , from levels on Wednesday. Data showing better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and a higher Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index briefly lifted yields earlier in the session. September 20 Thursday 3:25 PM New York/1925 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1275 2.1686 0.003 Six-month bills 2.305 2.3644 -0.001 Two-year note 99-168/256 2.8076 0.001 Three-year note 99-150/256 2.8958 0.000 Five-year note 99-12/256 2.9585 -0.002 Seven-year note 98-60/256 3.0338 -0.006 10-year note 98-80/256 3.0738 -0.009 30-year bond 96 3.209 -0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)