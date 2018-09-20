TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields drift lower on trade, Brexit uncertainty

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as persistent trade tension between China and the United States as well as Brexit uncertainty spurred investors to seek the safety of government bonds. Upbeat U.S. economic data on Thursday pushed yields a little higher, but that was short-lived, with the market mostly focused on the ongoing trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world. China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it hopes the United States will show sincerity and take steps to correct its behavior, after both countries slapped new tariffs on each other's goods this week in an escalating trade war. Some analysts were concerned that China will resort to other non-trade measures to fight back against the United States. "We have been moving higher in yields ever since the last jobs report showed higher wages and now with the increased tension between the U.S. and China, there are some concerns that the Chinese would back away from owning Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago. China remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, but in July its holdings of U.S. government bonds declined to $1.171 trillion. China's July outflow of Treasuries was the third in the past four months. Uncertainty on Brexit was also a factor that weighed on U.S. Treasury yields, analysts said, although British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she believed there was a growing desire to sit down and reach a deal. But she also said the UK was preparing to leave the European Union without an agreement if there were no proposal that it deemed acceptable. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.066 percent, down from 3.083 percent late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.205 percent, from Wednesday's 3.237 percent. U.S. 2-year yields, meanwhile, were unchanged at 2.8076 percent, from levels on Wednesday. Data showing better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and higher Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index lifted yields earlier in the session, but that was not sustained. September 20 Thursday 10:45AM New York / 1445 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1275 2.1686 0.003 Six-month bills 2.3125 2.3722 0.007 Two-year note 99-166/256 2.8118 0.005 Three-year note 99-148/256 2.8985 0.003 Five-year note 99-14/256 2.9568 -0.003 Seven-year note 98-64/256 3.0313 -0.009 10-year note 98-88/256 3.0701 -0.013 30-year bond 95-248/256 3.2106 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)