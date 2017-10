NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury maturities briefly added to their earlier fall as domestic retail sales unexpectedly declined in August, reviving some concerns about slower economic growth in the third quarter.

At 8:38 a.m (1238 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 0.4 basis point at 2.195 percent, retreating from a three-week high of 2.225 percent set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)