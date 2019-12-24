TREASURIES-U.S. prices advance after strong 5-year note auction

* U.S. 5-year note auction shows strong results * Treasury prices rise following auction * Treasury will next offer $32 bln in U.S. 7-year notes (Recasts, add 5-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, pushing yields lower in generally thin trading, bolstered by a strong U.S. five-year note auction in a light market ahead of the holidays. The Treasury market will be closed on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday. U.S. yields across most maturities hit session lows following the five-year auction. The Treasury's $41 billion auction of five-year notes drew strong demand and priced at 1.756%, well below the 1.772% yield at the bid deadline. Tuesday's yield was the highest since July, analysts said. Bids totaled $102.0 billion for a 2.49 bid-to-cover ratio, consistent with the 2.50 cover last month, but slightly higher than the 2.37 average. Indirect bidders, which includes financial institutions and foreign central banks, accounted for 62.4% of the bids, roughly in line with November's 64.8% and higher than the 59.1% average. "The auction was surprisingly good and caught the market off guard," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Robust demand for U.S. 5-year notes lifted Treasury prices on a day with scant volume, after trading weaker for most of the New York morning session. "Maybe some people that were bidding on the auction laid back a little bit," Brien said. "The surprising strength of the auction made people think that they missed the boat, so they're piling back into the market." In late-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields dropped to 1.915% from 1.935% on Monday, while those on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 2.343%, down from 2.362% on Monday. After the auction, U.S. 5-year note yields fell to 1.734%, compared with Monday's 1.754%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 1.648%, from Monday's 1.657%, after earlier hitting a two-week peak of 1.671%. The yield curve narrowly steepened on Tuesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields at 26.50 basis points. The Treasury will next auction $32 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. "Look for a similar move on Thursday for the 7-year before investors start to consider their year-end purchases on Friday and December 30," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. December 24 Tuesday 10:57 AM New York/1557 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.55 1.582 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.57 1.6089 0.003 Two-year note 99-245/256 1.6469 -0.010 Three-year note 99-228/256 1.6628 -0.021 Five-year note 98-234/256 1.7307 -0.023 Seven-year note 98-146/256 1.8457 -0.020 10-year note 98-132/256 1.9154 -0.020 30-year bond 100-176/256 2.3428 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)