February 4, 2019 / 8:29 PM / in 2 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. prices slide ahead of debt auctions this week

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday in generally thin volume, after trading higher for most
of last week, pressured by upcoming debt supply, as well as
indications that inflation expectations are rising.
    U.S. data showing factory orders for November fell way below
forecasts pushed yields a little lower, but not enough to
retrace their earlier rise.
    The market this week is bracing for $84 billion in refunding
auctions for February that could cheapen rates, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury will auction $38 billion in 3-year notes on
Tuesday, $27 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $19
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    "The modest cheapening of U.S. Treasuries reflected a simple
supply concession into this week's refunding auctions," said    
Jon Hill, interest rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in
New York. 
    In a concession, investors typically sell Treasuries ahead
of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a
lower price.
    Nomura Securities in a research note said there has been a
clear upward trend in investment funds activity at the long-end
auctions as the search for yield continues.
    Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New
York, said aside from the auctions, Monday's rise in yields was
also consistent with climbing inflation expectations that he
believed was mostly due to higher oil prices. 
    One indicator of inflation expectations is the U.S. dollar
five-year forward inflation linked swap, currently
at 2.26 percent, the highest in 1-1/2 months. At the beginning
of the year, the U.S. 5-year swap rate was at a more than
two-year low.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.718
percent, up from 2.691 percent late on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, were also up at 3.05 percent
, from 3.032 percent on Friday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields climbed as
well to 2.528 percent, compared with Friday's 2.51 percent
.
    Overall, Evercore's Shipley thinks the market may have
already priced in the Federal Reserve's dovish stance at last
week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
    "You're going to have to look at U.S. economic data very
closely," Shipley said. "For the last two years, you didn't
really have to look (closely) because the Fed was going to
tighten anyway and was keen on normalizing rates."
    Yields did tick lower after a 0.6 percent drop in U.S.
factory orders in November.
    BMO's Hill said the data, while lagging several months,
further confirms that the slowing U.S. economy in the last
quarter was more pronounced than initially thought.
    
      February 4 Monday 3:08PM New York / 2008 GMT
                               Price                  
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.34         2.3858    -0.010
 Six-month bills               2.415        2.478     0.013
 Two-year note                 99-240/256   2.5324    0.022
 Three-year note               99-238/256   2.5247    0.028
 Five-year note                99-214/256   2.5352    0.027
 Seven-year note               100-8/256    2.62      0.032
 10-year note                  103-108/256  2.7235    0.033
 30-year bond                  106-52/256   3.056     0.024
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        14.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio and Susan Thomas)
