April 8, 2019 / 2:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. prices slip as debt, Saudi Aramco in focus this week

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
edged lower in generally quiet trading on Monday, pressured by
upcoming government debt and corporate supply.
    Investors this week are bracing for Saudi Aramco's inaugural
bond deal as well as the U.S. Treasury's $78 billion auction of
notes and bonds. The Saudi deal is expected to be priced on
Tuesday. 
    "Supply is definitely a factor this week with the Saudi
Aramco deal along with the Treasury auctions," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury analyst, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
"With the Saudi deal set to be priced tomorrow, the longer bonds
are getting a little bit of pressure."
    Wall Street dealers typically lock in borrowing costs for
corporate bonds they are underwriting by selling Treasuries as a
hedge before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the
dealer buys back Treasuries to exit the rate lock.
    Demand for Saudi Aramco's international bond, seen as a
gauge of potential investor interest in the oil company's
eventual initial public offering, is higher than $30 billion,
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

    That represents an oversubscription of more than three times
the size of the bond if Aramco sticks to its plan to issue
around $10 billion in the debt sale this week.
    In the United States, the U.S. Treasury will auction
$38-billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes,
and $16 billion in 30-year bonds. 
    "Demand could be decent to solid given wide yield
differentials to foreign sovereigns and given the FOMC (Federal
Open Market Committee) is perceived to be out of a tightening
mode, and as inflation is seen to be benign," said Action
Economics in its blog.
    Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to
push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price.
    In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to
2.515%, up from 2.499% late on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, were also up at 2.927%
, from 3.909% on Friday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up at
2.349%, compared with Friday's 2.343%.
    Yields inched higher after data showed new orders for
U.S.-made goods fell less than expected in February. 
    Factory goods orders dropped 0.5 percent in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders falling
0.6 percent for the month.
    
      April 8 Monday 10:22AM New York / 1422 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.38         2.427     -0.007
 Six-month bills               2.395        2.4639    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-208/256   2.3475    0.005
 Three-year note               100-52/256   2.3027    0.006
 Five-year note                99-24/256    2.3188    0.007
 Seven-year note               98-248/256   2.4115    0.013
 10-year note                  100-248/256  2.5132    0.014
 30-year bond                  101-120/256  2.9258    0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Susan Thomas)
