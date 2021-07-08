Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields continue fall as economic worries persist

By Chuck Mikolajczak

0 Min Read

 (Updates prices, changes byline, updates throughout)
    NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds yields
continued their recent decline on Thursday, with 10-year
Treasury yields touching their lowest levels in nearly five
months as investors worries persist that the best part of the
economic recovery may be over.
    The yield on the 10-year note is on pace to decline for
an eighth straight session, marking the longest streak since
a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the
COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was gaining speed.
    Recent data on the labor market and services sector has
given investors pause that the economy may not be
strengthening as initially anticipated and some underlying
weakness may be emerging. 
    On Thursday, initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for
the week, according to Labor Department data, although the
broader trend continues to show improvement.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 107.9 basis points after flattening to
as small as 104.2, the most narrow since Feb. 12. 
    "Once you get to the point where the curve is flattening
too quickly, people then begin questioning the macro story
altogether," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at
Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York. 
    Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting showed central
bank officials believed "substantial further progress" on the
economic recovery had not yet been met, but agreed they
needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other risks
emerge.
    "The Federal Reserve, even though it was not bearish, it
was a little bit bearish enough to force everything over the
edge, which shows you that you had to be fully committed to
this reflation trade for people to believe it," said
Ricchiuto. 
    Analysts have cited multiple reasons for growing concerns
about the economic growth prospects and increasing risk-off
sentiment, including the Delta variant of COVID-19,
volatility in oil prices and a market that has been largely
positioned short. 
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down
4.6 basis points to 1.275% after hitting a low of 1.25%, the
lowest since Feb. 16. 
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was
down 5 basis points to 1.894% after dropping to 1.856%,
marking its lowest level since Feb. 2. 
    
      July 8 Thursday 10:49AM New York / 1449 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP1               164-9/32     1         
 10YR TNotes SEP1              133-248/256  0-108/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0525       0.0532    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-221/256   0.1944    -0.022
 Three-year note               99-174/256   0.3598    -0.037
 Five-year note                100-174/256  0.7356    -0.044
 Seven-year note               101-96/256   1.0451    -0.048
 10-year note                  103-60/256   1.2745    -0.046
 30-year bond                  110-236/256  1.8942    -0.050
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.50         1.75    
 spread                                               
 
  

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
