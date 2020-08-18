TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields dip in range-bound trading

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved a touch lower on Tuesday as the market largely snubbed strong housing data and looked for signs that a political impasse over a new round of aid to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy was easing. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down less than a basis point at 0.6785%. "It's the summer doldrums, coupled with the stalemate in Washington that is going to make it difficult for yields to move significantly higher or lower in the near term," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. Martin noted that the 10-year yield barely budged with the release of much stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data, which indicated homebuilding increasing for a third-straight month in July. Meanwhile, an agreement over a new round of federal stimulus spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remained elusive, although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC on Tuesday raised the possibility of a new round of talks with the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and a narrower aid deal. After selling Treasuries for three straight months, foreigners became buyers of the government's notes and bonds in June, according to Treasury Department data on Monday. "There could be a pick up in foreign demand as people are still looking for high-quality, liquid investments in a world where yields are still very, very low," Martin said. On Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $25 billion of 20-year bonds. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Monday's close. August 18 Tuesday 9:10AM New York / 1410 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.105 0.1065 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.12 0.1217 0.000 Two-year note 99-244/256 0.1491 -0.002 Three-year note 99-220/256 0.1722 -0.011 Five-year note 99-216/256 0.2818 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-80/256 0.4757 -0.007 10-year note 99-124/256 0.6785 -0.005 20-year bond 99-84/256 1.1632 -0.014 30-year bond 99-44/256 1.409 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham)