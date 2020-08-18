Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields dip in range-bound trading

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved a
touch lower on Tuesday as the market largely snubbed strong
housing data and looked for signs that a political impasse over
a new round of aid to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy was
easing.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down less
than a basis point at 0.6785%.
    "It's the summer doldrums, coupled with the stalemate in
Washington that is going to make it difficult for yields to move
significantly higher or lower in the near term," said Collin
Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for
Financial Research in New York.
    Martin noted that the 10-year yield barely budged with the
release of much stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data, which
indicated homebuilding increasing for a third-straight month in
July.
    Meanwhile, an agreement over a new round of federal stimulus
spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remained elusive,
although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC on
Tuesday raised the possibility of a new round of talks with the
Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and a
narrower aid deal.
    After selling Treasuries for three straight months,
foreigners became buyers of the government's notes and bonds in
June, according to Treasury Department data on Monday.

    "There could be a pick up in foreign demand as people are
still looking for high-quality, liquid investments in a world
where yields are still very, very low," Martin said.
    On Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $25 billion of
20-year bonds.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, less than a
basis point lower than at Monday's close.
August 18 Tuesday 9:10AM New York / 1410 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.105        0.1065    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.12         0.1217    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-244/256   0.1491    -0.002
 Three-year note               99-220/256   0.1722    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-216/256   0.2818    -0.003
 Seven-year note               99-80/256    0.4757    -0.007
 10-year note                  99-124/256   0.6785    -0.005
 20-year bond                  99-84/256    1.1632    -0.014
 30-year bond                  99-44/256    1.409     -0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -42.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham)
