Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall as economic worries percolate

By Chuck Mikolajczak

0 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds stock market moves)
    By Chuck Mikolajczak
    NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds yields
continued their recent decline on Thursday, with 10-year
Treasury yields touching their lowest levels in nearly five
months as investors' worries persist that the best part of the
economic recovery may be over.
    The yield on the 10-year note is on pace to decline for an
eighth straight session, marking the longest streak since a
nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19
pandemic in the United States was gaining speed.
    Recent data on the labor market and services sector has
given investors pause that the economy may not be strengthening
as initially anticipated and some underlying weakness may be
emerging. 
    On Thursday, initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for
the week, according to Labor Department data, although the
broader trend continues to show improvement.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 108.9 basis points after flattening to as
small as 104.2, the most narrow since Feb. 12. 
    "There is a little bit of a preoccupation on the employment
front where the market is questioning if the Fed will be able to
make further progress on employment in order to meet its mandate
before tapering asset purchases," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale In New York.  
    "The market is pricing out the timing of the first rate
hike, as well as the pace of rate hikes after the first rate
hike, and that led to this flattening move in Treasuries."
    Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting showed central
bank officials believed "substantial further progress" on the
economic recovery had not yet been met, but agreed they needed
to be prepared to act should inflation or other risks emerge.

    Analysts have cited multiple reasons for growing concerns
about the economic growth prospects and increasing risk-off
sentiment, including the Delta variant of COVID-19, volatility
in oil prices and a market that has been largely positioned
short. 
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.5
basis points to 1.286% after hitting a low of 1.25%, the lowest
since Feb. 16. 
    The concerns also spread to the stock market, where each of
the three major averages were lower in a broad sell off, with
sectors considered part of the "reflation" trade such as
financials and industrials the worst
performing on the day. 
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
3.4 basis points to 1.910% after dropping to 1.856%, marking its
lowest level since Feb. 2. 
    
      July 8 Thursday 2:46PM New York / 1846 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP1               163-31/32    0-22/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP1              133-224/256  0-84/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0525       0.0532    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-221/256   0.1944    -0.022
 Three-year note               99-176/256   0.3571    -0.040
 Five-year note                100-174/256  0.7356    -0.044
 Seven-year note               101-80/256   1.0543    -0.039
 10-year note                  103-32/256   1.2862    -0.035
 30-year bond                  110-140/256  1.9098    -0.034
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.25         2.00    
 spread                                               
 
  

 (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up