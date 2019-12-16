TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal cools tensions

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as traders took an optimistic but measured view of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal. The benchmark 10-year yield was 4.5 basis points higher at 1.8661% in morning trading, reflecting greater investor appetite for risk. Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years. China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday, said there would be some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done, absolutely." Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management, said the higher yields reflected the positive comments but noted the rate has yet to break 2%, showing investors want more details. "There's skepticism. The Treasuries market is saying we don't believe this materially changes the economic outlook for the U.S. economy. But it's a step in the right direction, and I do think continued progress with China has good implications," Lorizio said. The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last week and investors had largely shrugged off the news. But on Monday the cooling tensions between the countries seemed to restore investor enthusiasm and stock indexes hit record highs at the open, also helped by upbeat Chinese data. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.7 basis points to 1.6406% Dec 16 Monday 9:49 AM New York / 1449 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5325 1.5638 0.000 Six-month bills 1.53 1.5673 0.005 Two-year note 99-187/256 1.6406 0.037 Three-year note 99-230/256 1.6599 0.038 Five-year note 99-14/256 1.6997 0.047 Seven-year note 98-212/256 1.805 0.048 10-year note 98-244/256 1.8661 0.045 30-year bond 101-224/256 2.288 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 1.50 spread (Editing by David Gregorio)