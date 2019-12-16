Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal cools tensions

Ross Kerber

    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as traders took an optimistic but measured view of a
preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was 4.5 basis points higher at  
  1.8661% in morning trading, reflecting greater investor
appetite for risk.
    Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on
a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly
double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.
    China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the
agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking
on CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday, said there would be
some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done,
absolutely."
    Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife
Investment Management, said the higher yields reflected the
positive comments but noted the rate has yet to break 2%,
showing investors want more details.
    "There's skepticism. The Treasuries market is saying we
don't believe this materially changes the economic outlook for
the U.S. economy. But it's a step in the right direction, and I
do think continued progress with China has good implications,"
Lorizio said.
    The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last
week and investors had largely shrugged off the
news. But on Monday the cooling tensions between the
countries seemed to restore investor enthusiasm and stock
indexes hit record highs at the open, also helped by upbeat
Chinese data.
    The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with
interest rate expectations, was up 3.7 basis points to 1.6406%
    
      Dec 16 Monday 9:49 AM New York / 1449 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.5325       1.5638    0.000
 Six-month bills               1.53         1.5673    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-187/256   1.6406    0.037
 Three-year note               99-230/256   1.6599    0.038
 Five-year note                99-14/256    1.6997    0.047
 Seven-year note               98-212/256   1.805     0.048
 10-year note                  98-244/256   1.8661    0.045
 30-year bond                  101-224/256  2.288     0.037
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         3.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         0.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -1.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -6.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75         1.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)
