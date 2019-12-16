Bonds News
December 16, 2019 / 5:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal eases tensions

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as traders took an optimistic view of a preliminary
U.S.-China trade deal and drove stocks to new highs.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was 5.9 basis points higher at  
1.8801% in midday trading, reflecting greater investor appetite
for risk.
    Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on
a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly
double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.
    China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the
agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking
on CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday, said there would be
some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done,
absolutely."
    The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last
week and investors had largely shrugged off the news. But on
Monday the easing tensions between the countries seemed to
restore investor enthusiasm and stock indexes hit record highs,
also helped by upbeat Chinese economic data.
    John Herrmann, MUFG Securities rates strategist, said the
enthusiasm for stocks would have pushed down bond prices and
driven up yields on Monday. That fits a longer-term trend he
said, with the U.S. outlook for the first half of 2020 looking 
promising with resilient job and GDP growth.
    "Flows were toward safe haven assets and toward less-risky
assets, now in the past few months there's been a bit of a
reversal," he said. 
    Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife
Investment Management, said the higher yields reflected the
positive comments but noted the benchmark rate has yet to break
2%, showing investors want more details.
    "There's skepticism. The Treasuries market is saying we
don't believe this materially changes the economic outlook for
the U.S. economy. But it's a step in the right direction, and I
do think continued progress with China has good implications,"
Lorizio said.
    The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with
interest rate expectations, was up 3.5 basis points to 1.6386%
    
      December 16 Monday 11:50AM New York / 1650 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.535        1.5663    0.002
 Six-month bills               1.5425       1.5802    0.018
 Two-year note                 99-188/256   1.6386    0.035
 Three-year note               99-228/256   1.6626    0.041
 Five-year note                99-2/256     1.7097    0.057
 Seven-year note               98-192/256   1.8171    0.060
 10-year note                  98-212/256   1.8801    0.059
 30-year bond                  101-124/256  2.306     0.055
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         4.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         0.50         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -6.00         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.25         2.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

