TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal eases tensions

(Adds analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as traders took an optimistic view of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and drove stocks to new highs. The benchmark 10-year yield was 5.9 basis points higher at 1.8801% in midday trading, reflecting greater investor appetite for risk. Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years. China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday, said there would be some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done, absolutely." The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last week and investors had largely shrugged off the news. But on Monday the easing tensions between the countries seemed to restore investor enthusiasm and stock indexes hit record highs, also helped by upbeat Chinese economic data. John Herrmann, MUFG Securities rates strategist, said the enthusiasm for stocks would have pushed down bond prices and driven up yields on Monday. That fits a longer-term trend he said, with the U.S. outlook for the first half of 2020 looking promising with resilient job and GDP growth. "Flows were toward safe haven assets and toward less-risky assets, now in the past few months there's been a bit of a reversal," he said. Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management, said the higher yields reflected the positive comments but noted the benchmark rate has yet to break 2%, showing investors want more details. "There's skepticism. The Treasuries market is saying we don't believe this materially changes the economic outlook for the U.S. economy. But it's a step in the right direction, and I do think continued progress with China has good implications," Lorizio said. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.5 basis points to 1.6386% December 16 Monday 11:50AM New York / 1650 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.535 1.5663 0.002 Six-month bills 1.5425 1.5802 0.018 Two-year note 99-188/256 1.6386 0.035 Three-year note 99-228/256 1.6626 0.041 Five-year note 99-2/256 1.7097 0.057 Seven-year note 98-192/256 1.8171 0.060 10-year note 98-212/256 1.8801 0.059 30-year bond 101-124/256 2.306 0.055 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.50 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.50 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.00 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 2.00 spread