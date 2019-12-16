Bonds News
December 16, 2019 / 8:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal eases tensions

Ross Kerber

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as traders took an optimistic view of a preliminary
U.S.-China trade deal and drove stocks to new highs.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was 6.6 basis points higher at  
1.8871% in afternoon trading, reflecting greater investor
appetite for risk.
    Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on
a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly
double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.
    China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the
agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on
CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday that there would be
some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done,
absolutely."
    The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last
week and investors had largely shrugged off the news. But on
Monday the easing bilateral tensions seemed to restore investor
confidence and stock indexes hit record highs, also helped by
upbeat Chinese economic data.
    John Herrmann, MUFG Securities rates strategist, said the
enthusiasm for stocks would have pushed down bond prices and
driven up yields on Monday. That fits a longer-term trend, he
said, with the first half of 2020 looking promising with
resilient U.S. job and Gross Domestic Product growth.
    "Flows were toward safe haven assets and toward less-risky
assets, now in the past few months there's been a bit of a
reversal," he said.
    John Briggs, head of strategy, Americas for NatWest Markets,
said the climb in yields on Monday also reflected markets moving
 past the uncertain outcome of British elections and the
now-suspended possibility new tariffs would be imposed on
Sunday.
    "You could say we're at a better place than we were a week
ago," he said. But Treasuries still faced a choppy period with
the uncertainties of the 2020 U.S. election, he said.
    The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with
interest rate expectations, was up 4.1 basis points to 1.6447%.
    
      December 16 Monday 3:23 PM New York / 2023 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.535        1.5663    0.002
 Six-month bills               1.54         1.5776    0.016
 Two-year note                 99-185/256   1.6447    0.041
 Three-year note               99-224/256   1.668     0.046
 Five-year note                98-246/256   1.7197    0.067
 Seven-year note               98-176/256   1.8268    0.070
 10-year note                  98-196/256   1.8871    0.066
 30-year bond                  101-128/256  2.3053    0.054
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         4.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         0.50         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -1.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -5.75         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.75         2.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio and Chris Reese; Editing by Richard
Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below