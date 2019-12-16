TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as preliminary trade deal eases tensions

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as traders took an optimistic view of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and drove stocks to new highs. The benchmark 10-year yield was 6.6 basis points higher at 1.8871% in afternoon trading, reflecting greater investor appetite for risk. Analysts focused on positive comments from U.S. officials on a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal that is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years. China has remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday that there would be some routine "scrubs" to the text, but "this is totally done, absolutely." The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal was reported late last week and investors had largely shrugged off the news. But on Monday the easing bilateral tensions seemed to restore investor confidence and stock indexes hit record highs, also helped by upbeat Chinese economic data. John Herrmann, MUFG Securities rates strategist, said the enthusiasm for stocks would have pushed down bond prices and driven up yields on Monday. That fits a longer-term trend, he said, with the first half of 2020 looking promising with resilient U.S. job and Gross Domestic Product growth. "Flows were toward safe haven assets and toward less-risky assets, now in the past few months there's been a bit of a reversal," he said. John Briggs, head of strategy, Americas for NatWest Markets, said the climb in yields on Monday also reflected markets moving past the uncertain outcome of British elections and the now-suspended possibility new tariffs would be imposed on Sunday. "You could say we're at a better place than we were a week ago," he said. But Treasuries still faced a choppy period with the uncertainties of the 2020 U.S. election, he said. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.1 basis points to 1.6447%. December 16 Monday 3:23 PM New York / 2023 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.535 1.5663 0.002 Six-month bills 1.54 1.5776 0.016 Two-year note 99-185/256 1.6447 0.041 Three-year note 99-224/256 1.668 0.046 Five-year note 98-246/256 1.7197 0.067 Seven-year note 98-176/256 1.8268 0.070 10-year note 98-196/256 1.8871 0.066 30-year bond 101-128/256 2.3053 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.50 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 2.50 spread (Editing by David Gregorio and Chris Reese; Editing by Richard Chang)