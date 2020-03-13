TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as volatility fuels illiquidity

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, March 13 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as liquidity remained a problem in the volatile market even after the New York Federal Reserve's action to make a massive amount of cash available in an effort to calm jitters as the coronavirus spreads. The 10-year note yield was last at 0.952%, up from 0.852% at Thursday's close. Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago, said there were "very little bids" in the market. "It really does scream volatility, scream that there's a lack of liquidity in the marketplace," he said. Hoogendoorn added that the latest move by the New York Fed represents "a massive amount of help." The New York Fed said on Thursday it would make $1.5 trillion available in repurchase agreement (repo) loans in three tranches of $500 billion each and that it would start purchasing a broader range of U.S. Treasury securities than it has been of late, a shift that signals the Fed could deploy some of its crisis-era tools sooner than planned. It saw relatively low takeup of the new loans, however. Banks borrowed $17 billion at a three-month repo operation on Friday, and $78.4 billion at a three-month operation on Thursday. They also took only $24.1 billion in one-month loans on Friday. Meanwhile, the bond market was expecting another big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. Last week, the U.S. central bank lowered rates by 50 basis points. With global stock markets bouncing off their lows, Wall Street opened higher a day after its worst session since 1987. Thirty-year Treasury yields were at 1.542%, up from 1.411% at Thursday's close. Two-year Treasury yields were trading at 0.532%. March 13 Friday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3027 -0.024 Six-month bills 0.38 0.3871 0.029 Two-year note 101-39/256 0.5322 0.043 Three-year note 99-160/256 0.6265 0.043 Five-year note 101-248/256 0.7199 0.068 Seven-year note 101-144/256 0.8928 0.098 10-year note 105-44/256 0.9522 0.100 30-year bond 110-240/256 1.5422 0.131 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -5.00 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -63.50 -3.25 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)