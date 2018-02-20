TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise on supply worries

* U.S. sells $28 bln 2-year notes to lukewarm demand * U.S. 5-year yield hits near 8-year peak before supply * Traders await Fed Jan 30-31 minutes on rate-hike clues (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's deluge of $258 billion of government debt supply. The Treasury Department has ramped up its borrowing on the open market in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a two-year budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years. The government is also relying more on private investors to buy its debt as the Federal Reserve has pared its Treasury purchases in a bid to shrink its $4.4 trillion balance sheet. "Supply is very, very heavy this week," said Mary Anne Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "Auction sizes will become bigger, bigger this year." Tuesday's wave of supply, which comprised of $151 billion in bills and $28 billion in two-year fixed-rate notes, fetched mixed reception from investors. In light of the recent market volatility, some investors may be drawn to these short-dated Treasuries as safe havens, analysts said. Still, concerns about more rate hikes from the Fed and the possibility of further increases in federal borrowing may keep a lid on demand at this week's auctions, they said. "I suspect, however, that when the next economic downturn eventually comes, tax receipts fall, and the deficit widens that Treasury spreads will widen further," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. Analysts are wary of the remaining Treasury supply for this week: $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Medium-term Treasuries were hit hard last week following stronger-than-forecast inflation data that stoked bets the Fed may increase rates at a faster pace. The Treasury will also sell $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes on Thursday. Moreover, investors await the U.S. central bank's minutes on its Jan. 30-31 policy meeting, which are due for release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. They may contain clues on policy-makers' view on future rate increases. The 10-year Treasury yield was 2.893 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. It reached 2.944 percent last week, a four-year peak. The two-year yield was 2.227 percent, 3.8 basis points higher than late Friday, while the five-year yield was up 2 basis points at 2.650 percent after touching 2.689 percent, the highest since April 2010. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. February 20 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 2006 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 143-27/32 -12/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 120-116/256 -4/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.58 1.6079 0.000 Six-month bills 1.79 1.8309 0.000 Two-year note 99-146/256 2.227 0.038 Three-year note 99-136/256 2.4137 0.028 Five-year note 98-188/256 2.6497 0.024 Seven-year note 97-252/256 2.8216 0.018 10-year note 98-192/256 2.895 0.018 30-year bond 96-248/256 3.1571 0.022 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 66.60 -1.55 30-year vs 5-year yield 50.60 0.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.50 -1.00 spread (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)