TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields tick down on investor caution

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as cautious investors purchased government debt despite strong U.S. housing data. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.8 basis points to 1.8714% in trading on Tuesday morning, after rising 6.8 basis points on Monday. Analysts said the fall in yields could reflect a hesitancy to take on more risk after Monday's positive moves and new highs in the stock market. "It's the bond market taking a breather after a meaningful selloff in the last few days," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S rates strategy at Societe Generale. She noted the moves came despite a relatively strong economic indicator in the housing market. U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in November and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high as lower mortgage rates continued to boost the housing market and support the broader economy, a Commerce Department report showed on Tuesday. The report also showed the stock of homes under construction last month was the highest since 2007, which could help to loosen a supply squeeze that has stalked the housing market. Offsetting the positive economic news was a report by Boeing Co that it would pause production in January of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, which faces a safety review. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points to 1.6245% on Tuesday. Dec 17 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.54 1.5719 0.006 Six-month bills 1.555 1.5935 0.016 Two-year note 99-195/256 1.6245 -0.020 Three-year note 99-238/256 1.6492 -0.019 Five-year note 99-16/256 1.6982 -0.022 Seven-year note 98-204/256 1.8099 -0.019 10-year note 98-232/256 1.8714 -0.018 30-year bond 101-232/256 2.2866 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 0.25 spread