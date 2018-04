NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened in early U.S. trading on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield holding below 3 percent in advance of a $32 billion auction of two-year government notes.

At 8:20 a.m. (1220 GMT), the spread between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed 0.6 basis point at 48.60 basis points after hitting its steepest levels in two weeks on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)