TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens after stronger-than-expected data

(Updates headline, yields)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened modestly on Wednesday morning after data reports showed that U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter and that private employers added slightly more jobs than forecast.

Yields jumped immediately following the gross domestic product release, before giving back some gains. Shorter-dated maturities were slightly higher, with the two-year yield up 0.2 basis point. The long end of the curve was lower with the 10-year yield down 0.7 basis point to 1.828%.

GDP increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports. U.S. private employers added 125,000 jobs in October, above the 120,000 forecast by economists.