TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens after upbeat data

* U.S. to sell $13 bln in 10-year TIPS at 1 p.m. * U.S. jobless claims hits lowest in over 48-1/2 years * Philly Fed's business index rises more than forecast By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve flattened, close to levels not seen in 11 years, on Thursday as encouraging readings on jobs and business activity reinforced the view of further increases from the Federal Reserve. Expectations that inflation would stay relatively tame, together with worries about the Trump administration's trade policy against China and other U.S. trade partners rekindled investors to favor longer-dated government issues over short-dated ones, analysts and traders said. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before Congress, which concluded on Wednesday, supported the curve flattening move. "It's staying the course at this point from Powell," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. "He's optimistic on the economy, and we can expect more rate hikes." The futures market implied traders saw a 61 percent chance the Fed would increase its target range on key interest rates twice more this year, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. At 10:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), the spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to 24.90 basis points. This was within striking distance of 23.40 basis points, which was the flattest level since July 2007, Reuters data showed. Benchmark 10-year note yield reached a three-week peak at 2.897 percent before retreating to 2.860 percent, down 1.5 basis points from Wednesday. Two-year yield touched 2.632 percent earlier Thursday, which was the highest since August 2008. It was last at 2.607 percent, marginally lower on the day. Against the mild inflation backdrop, the Treasury Department will sell $13 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). "It won't be a sloppy auction. Inflation could bubble up in the medium term so there should be demand for this asset class," Milstein said. Thursday's readings on unemployment and regional business conditions strengthened the case for Fed policymakers to continue their rate-hike campaign. U.S. workers filed the fewest first-time claims on jobless benefits in more than 48-1/2 years last week, the Labor Department said. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed's barometer on business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region increased more than expected in July. Still, trade tension remains a top worry among investors. The European Union's trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday she hopes an EU mission to Washington will ease a trans-Atlantic trade dispute but the bloc is preparing a list of U.S. imports to hit if the United States imposes tariffs on EU cars. July 19 Thursday 10:33AM New York / 1433 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-4/32 13/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-52/256 5/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.96 1.997 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.1025 2.1545 -0.013 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.6073 -0.004 Three-year note 99-216/256 2.6797 -0.008 Five-year note 99-104/256 2.754 -0.014 Seven-year note 99-140/256 2.8221 -0.015 10-year note 100-40/256 2.8564 -0.019 30-year bond 103-4/256 2.9717 -0.017 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 24.80 -1.05 30-year vs 5-year yield 21.60 0.00 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -4.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)