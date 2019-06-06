TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as ECB holds back on rate cut

* ECB pledges to hold negative rates in 2020, sees risks * U.S. yield curve flattens, reversing prior day's steepening * U.S. jobless claims suggest solid jobs market after ADP miss (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Thursday as the European Central Bank committed to leaving interest rates alone into the first half of 2020, disappointing traders who had bet on a rate cut. The ECB also allowed banks to borrow at a rate just 10 basis points above its minus 0.4% deposit rate provided they beat the ECB's lending benchmarks in a new targeted longer-term refinancing operation, or TLTRO. The combined ECB moves were less aggressive than what some traders had expected, touching off selling in shorter-dated German government debt, which in turn spilled over into shorter Treasury maturities, traders and analysts said. "In Europe, the selling came with some pricing in of an ECB rate cut," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Much of the yield curve flattened, coming off its steepest level in seven months the day before. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 2.6 basis points to 25.10 basis points. The U.S. curve steepening had been stoked by bets that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy to combat an economic slowdown in the United States. Economic worries among investors have stemmed from trade tensions between the United States and China and other U.S. trading partners. "The market is coming around to the idea that there may a prolonged trade war and that has implications for growth and inflation," Rajappa said. This week, a number of Fed policymakers have suggested the U.S. central bank is open to lower U.S. interest rates if the economy deteriorates. Interest rate futures implied traders see up to three Fed rate cuts by year-end. At 11:24 a.m. (1524 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1.90 basis points lower at 2.104%. U.S. yields hit session lows earlier Thursday in step with their German counterparts as investors had anticipated the ECB hinting at cutting rates deeper into negative territory. German 10-year yields tumbled to record low of -0.240% before retracing to -0.232%. On the data front, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, a sign of a solid labor market. Traders' view of a firm jobs market was rattled on Wednesday when payroll processor ADP's gauge of private jobs growth decelerated to 27,000 in May, its weakest in more than nine years. The Labor Department's payrolls report for May, due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), is seen as critical to whether the Fed would begin lower borrowing costs. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls likely grew by 185,000 last month, down from 263,000 in April, while the jobless rate likely held at 3.6%, the lowest since December 1969. June 6 Thursday 11:26AM New York / 1526 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 154-3/32 22/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-20/256 3/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2775 2.3287 -0.013 Six-month bills 2.1575 2.2115 -0.038 Two-year note 100-135/256 1.8526 0.012 Three-year note 100-224/256 1.8176 0.011 Five-year note 100-170/256 1.8597 -0.003 Seven-year note 100-224/256 1.9901 -0.010 10-year note 102-104/256 2.1053 -0.018 30-year bond 105-248/256 2.5873 -0.046 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 25.10 -2.60 30-year vs 5-year yield 72.60 -4.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)