TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as ECB refrains on rate cut

* ECB pledges to hold negative rates in 2020, sees risks * Yields rise after report about U.S. may delay tariffs on Mexico * U.S. jobless claims suggest solid jobs market before payrolls (Updates market action, adds graphic) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Thursday as the European Central Bank committed to leaving interest rates alone into the first half of 2020, disappointing traders who had bet on a rate cut. Most yields ended the day higher in the wake of a Bloomberg report that said the United States is weighing whether to delay tariffs on Mexican imports, which are set to take effect on Monday. The ECB also allowed banks to borrow at a rate just 10 basis points above its minus 0.4% deposit rate provided they beat the ECB's lending benchmarks in a new targeted longer-term refinancing operation, or TLTRO. The combined ECB moves were less aggressive than what some traders had expected, touching off selling in shorter-dated German government debt, which in turn spilled over into shorter Treasury maturities, traders and analysts said. "In Europe, the selling came with some pricing in of an ECB rate cut," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Much of the yield curve flattened, coming off its steepest level in seven months the day before. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 4.4 basis points to 23.30 basis points. The U.S. curve steepening had been stoked by bets that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy if the U.S. economy slows. Economic worries among investors have stemmed from trade tensions between the United States and China and other U.S. trading partners. "The market is coming around to the idea that there may a prolonged trade war and that has implications for growth and inflation," Rajappa said. This week, a number of Fed policymakers have suggested the U.S. central bank is open to lower U.S. interest rates if the economy deteriorates. Interest rate futures implied traders see up to three Fed rate cuts by year-end. In late U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 0.80 basis point at 2.131%, erasing an earlier 3 basis point fall as Wall Street was bolstered by the Bloomberg report on a probable delay on U.S. tariffs on Mexico. U.S. yields hit session lows earlier Thursday in step with their German counterparts as investors had anticipated the ECB hinting at cutting rates deeper into negative territory. German 10-year yields tumbled to record low of -0.241% before retracing to -0.232%. On the data front, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, a sign of a solid labor market. The Labor Department's payrolls report for May, due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is seen as critical to whether the Fed would begin lower borrowing costs. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls likely grew by 185,000 last month, down from 263,000 in April, while the jobless rate likely held at 3.6%, the lowest since December 1969. June 6 Thursday 3:58PM New York / 1958 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 153-17/32 4/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 126-232/256 -3/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.265 2.3159 -0.026 Six-month bills 2.165 2.2192 -0.030 Two-year note 100-116/256 1.8908 0.050 Three-year note 100-196/256 1.8558 0.049 Five-year note 100-130/256 1.8927 0.030 Seven-year note 100-188/256 2.0117 0.012 10-year note 102-52/256 2.1278 0.005 30-year bond 105-72/256 2.6193 -0.014 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 23.50 -4.15 30-year vs 5-year yield 72.50 -4.65 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)