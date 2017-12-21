TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as market stabilizes after selloff

* U.S. yield curve flattens a tad after sharp steepening * Two-year yields hit nine-year high * GDP, jobless claims data suggest steady U.S. growth * U.S. sells $14 bln five-year TIPS to strong demand (Adds quote, updates market action) By Richard Leong and Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve flattened on Thursday with 10-year yields falling from a nine-month peak as bargain-minded investors emerged, providing a respite from a sharp three-day bond market selloff tied to a sweeping U.S. tax bill. The most dramatic overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, which Congress approved on Wednesday, had stoked a selloff the previous three days as traders expected the proposed tax cuts to corporations and wealthy individuals would boost economic growth and pile on at least $1 trillion to the national debt in 10 years. That view of faster growth and a higher federal debt load hit longer-dated bonds especially hard, this week steepening the yield curve that had reached its flattest level in a decade. "The downward pressure on long-end yields has been taken off with the passage of the tax bill," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. "People are nibbling a bit here," he said of Thursday's mild bargain hunting. At 2:26 p.m. (1926 GMT) the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.482 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday after touching a nine-month high of 2.504 percent earlier on Thursday. A tick up in shorter-dated Treasuries also contributed to the flattening. The two-year yield rose from Wednesday's close at 1.861 percent to 1.878 percent, its highest level since October 2008. The five-year hit 2.252 percent, its highest level since April 2011, up from 2.242 percent at Wednesday's close. Solid economic data on Thursday supported expectations of further rate increases from the Federal Reserve, pushing shorter-dated yields higher. "With tax reform and more housing (growth), they’re certainly going to have to raise their estimates of where the Fed is going to be by the end of 2019," said Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. On Thursday, the government said the U.S. economy in the third quarter grew at a 3.2 percent annualized pace, its briskest in more than two years. The figure was slower than a prior estimate of 3.3 percent. Domestic weekly jobless claims rose to 245,000 last week but still suggested a firm labor market. On the supply front, the government sold $14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to brisk demand. Trading volume has been relatively light this week as some traders and investors have already left for the Christmas holiday. Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1420 EST (1920 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR8 151-2/32 0-16/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 123-132/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 1.335 1.3581 -0.026 Six-month bills 1.5075 1.5401 0.020 Two-year note 99-194/256 1.8775 0.017 Three-year note 99-166/256 1.997 0.008 Five-year note 98-218/256 2.2468 0.005 Seven-year note 98-68/256 2.3977 -0.002 10-year note 97-244/256 2.4844 -0.013 30-year bond 98-44/256 2.8411 -0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong and Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)