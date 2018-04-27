TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Q1 GDP beats forecast

* U.S. 10-year yield holds below 3 pct, 2-year under 2.5 pct * U.S. Q1 GDP slows but less than forecast; ECI accelerates (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The margin between U.S. shorter-dated Treasury yields and longer-dated ones shrank on Friday as a smaller-than-expected decline in domestic economic growth in the first quarter renewed bets the Federal Reserve would stick to its rate-hike campaign to keep inflation in check. U.S. gross domestic product, the government's broadest economic gauge, grew at a 2.3 percent annualized pace in the first three months of 2018, slower than the 2.9 percent rate in the prior quarter, the government said. The recent GDP growth came in stronger than the 2.0 percent increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Another encouraging sign was a pickup in wage pressure. The government's employment cost index rose 0.8 percent in the first quarter, which was above the prior quarter's 0.6 percent. "This gives more ammo to the Fed to tighten so it can get ahead of inflation. The economy has good strength and inflation seems to be picking up," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. At 10:34 a.m. (1434 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.8 basis points at 2.962 percent. It reached 3.035 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since January 2014. Two-year note yield was down 1.2 basis points at 2.480 percent after it hit 2.508 percent two days ago, which was last seen in September 2008. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 1.8 basis points to 47.9 basis points after reaching 54.6 basis points on Thursday, its steepest level in a month. It remained above the flattest level in over a decade set last week at 41.1 basis points. Relatively solid demand for this week's $96 billion in fixed-rate, coupon-bearing Treasuries reduced jitters about investors' appetite for U.S. government debt. This revived demand for longer-dated Treasuries, pushing the 10-year yield back below 3 percent. There have been concerns whether fund managers and foreign central banks may pare their Treasury holdings as the U.S. government is expected to ramp up its borrowing to cover a widening budget gap. Concerns about surging Treasury supply had pushed up U.S. yields earlier this week. They were mitigated by disappointing economic data in Europe and perceived dovish signals from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, analysts said. Nevertheless, investors were not yet loading up on Treasuries ahead of the government's latest projection of its borrowing needs, the Fed's next two-day policy meeting and the Labor Department's April payrolls report, which are scheduled for next week, analysts said. April 27 Friday 10:38AM EDT/ 1438 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-3/32 0-23/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-128/256 0-48/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.79 1.8227 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.9675 2.0144 -0.003 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.4797 -0.012 Three-year note 99-82/256 2.615 -0.013 Five-year note 99-196/256 2.8006 -0.018 Seven-year note 99-180/256 2.9222 -0.026 10-year note 98-56/256 2.9605 -0.030 30-year bond 97-120/256 3.1311 -0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)