TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as U.S. wage growth cools

    * Slower wage growth in focus, even as hiring accelerates
    * U.S. yields touch two-week highs before retreating  
    * Trump says U.S.-China trade deal possible in four weeks
    * Futures imply traders still expect rate cuts by early 2020

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The gap between yields of
longer-dated and shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields narrowed on
Friday as data showed wage growth slowed in March even as
employers added more workers, evidence that inflation remained
tame.
    U.S. average hourly earnings grew only 0.1% versus a 0.4%
jump in February, while employers hired 196,000 workers, much
greater than a revised 33,000 the month before, which was a
17-month low.
    The snapshot of the U.S. labor market reinforced the notion
the Federal Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest
rates in 2019 and might even lower them by 2020, analysts said. 
    "Okay headline, bad details. Don't think it changes the
basic thesis," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    Bond yields initially reached two-week peaks in reaction to
the larger-than-forecast payrolls increase. But the effect faded
as traders focused on weaker aspects of the report.
    Bargain-minded investors, frustrated when 10-year yields
failed to rise to 2.60%, stepped in to buy longer-dated debt,
which analysts said helped flatten the yield curve.
    "People were waiting. Then they were forced to put their
money to work," said John Herrmann, director of interest rate
strategy at MUFG Securities America in New York.
    Earlier Friday, bond yields had risen as safe-haven demand
for Treasuries dried up the day after U.S. President Donald
Trump said a trade deal with China could be announced within
four weeks.
    At 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was 2.5007%, down 0.009 basis point.
It hit a two-week high of 2.544% shortly after the release of
the March jobs report.
    Ten-year yields rose over 8 basis points on the week, their
first weekly rise in a month.
    The spread between 10-year and two-year yields
 had contracted to 12.7 basis points, the flattest
in about two weeks. It was last 2 basis points flatter at 15.6
basis points.
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 60% chance the
Fed will lower key lending rates by a quarter percentage point
in early 2020, unchanged from Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
    On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department said it
will sell a combined $78 billion in three-, 10- and 30-year
bonds next week.

April 5 Friday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN9               147-31/32    9/32      
 10YR TNotes JUN9              123-156/256  2/32      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.38         2.4272    -0.007
 Six-month bills               2.39         2.4589    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-210/256   2.3434    0.004
 Three-year note               100-56/256   2.2972    0.002
 Five-year note                99-34/256    2.3104    -0.007
 Seven-year note               99-12/256    2.3991    -0.010
 10-year note                  101-20/256   2.5007    -0.009
 30-year bond                  101-212/256  2.9079    -0.011
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       15.60        -2.00     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       59.70        -0.20     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong in New  York; Editing by David
Gregorio and James Dalgleish)
