TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as U.S. wage growth cools

* Slower wage growth in focus, even as hiring accelerates * U.S. yields touch two-week highs before retreating * Trump says U.S.-China trade deal possible in four weeks * Futures imply traders still expect rate cuts by early 2020 (Updates with late U.S. market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The gap between yields of longer-dated and shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields narrowed on Friday as data showed wage growth slowed in March even as employers added more workers, evidence that inflation remained tame. U.S. average hourly earnings grew only 0.1% versus a 0.4% jump in February, while employers hired 196,000 workers, much greater than a revised 33,000 the month before, which was a 17-month low. The snapshot of the U.S. labor market reinforced the notion the Federal Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest rates in 2019 and might even lower them by 2020, analysts said. "Okay headline, bad details. Don't think it changes the basic thesis," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. Bond yields initially reached two-week peaks in reaction to the larger-than-forecast payrolls increase. But the effect faded as traders focused on weaker aspects of the report. Bargain-minded investors, frustrated when 10-year yields failed to rise to 2.60%, stepped in to buy longer-dated debt, which analysts said helped flatten the yield curve. "People were waiting. Then they were forced to put their money to work," said John Herrmann, director of interest rate strategy at MUFG Securities America in New York. Earlier Friday, bond yields had risen as safe-haven demand for Treasuries dried up the day after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could be announced within four weeks. At 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.5007%, down 0.009 basis point. It hit a two-week high of 2.544% shortly after the release of the March jobs report. Ten-year yields rose over 8 basis points on the week, their first weekly rise in a month. The spread between 10-year and two-year yields had contracted to 12.7 basis points, the flattest in about two weeks. It was last 2 basis points flatter at 15.6 basis points. Interest rate futures implied traders see a 60% chance the Fed will lower key lending rates by a quarter percentage point in early 2020, unchanged from Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell a combined $78 billion in three-, 10- and 30-year bonds next week. April 5 Friday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN9 147-31/32 9/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-156/256 2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.38 2.4272 -0.007 Six-month bills 2.39 2.4589 0.005 Two-year note 99-210/256 2.3434 0.004 Three-year note 100-56/256 2.2972 0.002 Five-year note 99-34/256 2.3104 -0.007 Seven-year note 99-12/256 2.3991 -0.010 10-year note 101-20/256 2.5007 -0.009 30-year bond 101-212/256 2.9079 -0.011 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 15.60 -2.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 59.70 -0.20 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)