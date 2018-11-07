TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on divided control of U.S. Congress

* Divided Congress seen capping federal deficit, borrowing * Record 30-year auction draws weakest demand in over 9 years * Traders await possible rate-hike clues from Federal Reserve * "Stripping" of Treasuries hits all-time high in October (Updates with market action after Wall Street close) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The gap between short- and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields shrank on Wednesday after the U.S. midterm elections delivered a divided Congress, leaving investors to assess the impact on government spending and borrowing in the coming year. Treasury yields ended higher in a late market selloff as a 2 percent rally in Wall Street stocks reduced safe-haven bids for bonds. As expected, the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. "With gridlock, it reduces the likelihood of fiscal stimulus. That should reduce Treasury issuance and policy uncertainty," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. That view spurred buying of longer-dated Treasuries, sending their yields lower, while shorter-dated yields rose on expectations of additional interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve following last week's strong jobs data. Fed policymakers began a two-day meeting on Wednesday. They are expected to leave the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged in a range between 2.00 and 2.25 percent. Meanwhile, U.S. legislators will face a growing federal deficit funded by more borrowing. The Treasury Department completed this week's $83 billion quarterly refunding with a record offering of $19 billion in 30-year bonds. This series of debt sales is expected to bring $28.7 billion to federal coffers. The latest 30-year auction had the lowest demand since February 2009; bond yields were stuck near session lows ahead of the 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) bidding deadline. The poor 30-year bond sale followed a strong showing for a record amount of 10-year notes sold on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the prospects for longer-dated Treasuries improved on the midterm elections outcome, and government data that showed "stripping" activity reached an all-time high at $12.2 billion in October. The Treasury Department allows bond dealers to separate the interest and principal components of longer-dated government securities and sell them to investors. Stripping activity is seen as a gauge of investor demand for longer-dated Treasuries. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was up 2.0 basis points at 3.235 percent. It traded as high as 3.250 percent earlier on Wednesday, just a shade below a 7-1/2-year peak of 3.261 percent reached nearly a month ago. It had fallen to 3.176 percent earlier Wednesday. The two-to-10-year part of the yield curve flattened by nearly 3 basis points to 26.70 basis points, a level not seen since Oct. 3. Wall Street stock prices jumped on bets that split control of Congress is good for equities. The S&P 500 index rose 2.1 percent on the day. November 7 Wednesday 4:48PM New York / 2148 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-3/32 -11/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-208/256 -6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.31 2.3558 -0.010 Six-month bills 2.45 2.5152 -0.005 Two-year note 99-212/256 2.9649 0.033 Three-year note 99-136/256 3.0396 0.033 Five-year note 99-14/256 3.0812 0.031 Seven-year note 98-252/256 3.1633 0.026 10-year note 99-12/256 3.2373 0.022 30-year bond 91-208/256 3.4416 0.016 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.90 -2.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 36.00 -2.65 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)