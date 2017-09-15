TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on weak U.S. data

* Harvey blamed for weaker August industrial output, retail sales * Traders brush off North Korea's missile, London subway bombing * U.S. 5-year, 30-year yield spread tightest since early July (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasuries contracted on Friday as traders added to bets the Federal Reserve would wait until the end of the year to raise rates and focus on its balance sheet at next week's policy meeting. North Korea's latest missile launch over Japan and a bomb explosion in the London subway were shrugged off by financial markets. Longer-dated Treasury yields were little changed, capped by surprise drops in domestic retail sales and industrial output in August which revived some concerns about economic growth in the third quarter. "It's a bit of pricing out of the extreme dovishness in the front part of the yield curve," Boris Rjavinski, senior rate strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York said of the flattening of the yield curve. The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries contracted to 95 basis points, the tightest since July 7, before widening to 97 basis points, according to Tradeweb. Friday's disappointing U.S. data came after a report earlier this week that showed the strongest increase in consumer prices in seven months. The consumer price index's 0.4 percent rise in August revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise key short-term borrowing costs at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, but it did not alter the current view that the central bank would not raise rates much further from current levels. "It's going to be hard for the front end to price in for a more aggressive Fed," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 58 percent chance on a December rate increase, up from 52 percent at Thursday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their cautious stance on raising rates as they are widely expected to focus on rolling out their plan to scale back the central bank's $4.2 trillion bond holdings at next week's meeting, analysts said. Traders also await policymakers' outlook on rates and the economy as well as possible assessments of the impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Industrial production fell 0.9 percent in August, its first decline since January, and retail sales slid 0.2 percent last month as Hurricane Harvey disrupted activity. At 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the benchmark 10-year yield was 2.208 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. It hit a three-week peak at 2.225 percent on Thursday. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, was up 1.6 basis points at 1.384 percent. It touched 1.388 percent for a second time earlier Friday, which was its highest since July 26, Reuters data showed. September 15 Friday 11:12AM New York / 1512 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 154-30/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 126-72/256 -0-32/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0225 1.0393 -0.016 Six-month bills 1.15 1.1726 0.003 Two-year note 99-190/256 1.3843 0.016 Three-year note 99-146/256 1.5225 0.020 Five-year note 99-40/256 1.8039 0.015 Seven-year note 98-244/256 2.0372 0.019 10-year note 100-96/256 2.2075 0.009 30-year bond 99-116/256 2.777 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)