NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The spread between short- and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields held at tighter levels on Wednesday as the government downgraded its reading on U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter to 2.5 percent, matching analysts’ expectations.

At 8:53 a.m. (1353 GMT), the spread between five-year and 30-year yields was 48.05 basis points, tighter than 49.85 basis points late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)