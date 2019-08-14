TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve inverts for 1st time in 12 years in recession warning

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dhara Ranasinghe NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since June 2007, in a sign of investor concern that the world's biggest economy could be heading for recession. The inversion - where shorter-dated borrowing costs are higher than longer ones - saw U.S. 2-year note yields rise above the 10-year yield. Weak economic data and low inflation around the world, global trade conflicts and political tensions in places such as Hong Kong and Argentina have sparked worries about world growth, fueling market expectations of central bank interest rate cuts and triggering steep falls in government bond yields. The U.S. curve inverted to as much as minus 2.1 basis points , a metric widely viewed as a classic recession signal. The last time this yield curve inverted was in June 2007 when the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis was gathering pace. The U.S. curve has inverted before every recession in the past 50 years, offering a false signal just once in that time . "A recession is certainly possible, especially with trade tensions rising," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "It is an imperfect indicator, but it normally follows. Recessions are inevitable in my book." He added that the inversion puts additional pressure on the Federal Reserve as it heads to its next monetary policy meeting in September. With the inversion, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.574%, the lowest since September 2016, while 30-year yields tumbled to a record low of 2.015%. "I don't think we have seen the bottom in yields yet as we continue on this path of just absolute increased uncertainty," Phifer said. "I think potentially the bottom could be the 1.30%-1.35% in the 10-year." In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were last down at 1.604%, from 1.68% late on Tuesday. Yields on 30-year bonds slid to 2.051% from 2.137% on Tuesday. At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields fell to 1.599% from Tuesday's 1.669%. In March, the inversion of the U.S. yield curve hit 3-month T-bills for the first time in about 12 years when the yield on 10-year notes dropped below those for 3-month securities. That metric reverted back and then inverted again in May. Over that period, the 2- to 10-year curve did not invert. Some have cast doubt on how accurate the yield curve remains as a recession predictor after a decade of multitrillion-dollar central bank money-printing stimulus. Tim Graf, chief macro strategist at State Street Global Advisors said the backdrop now was not a "perfect apples-to-apples comparison" to the last curve inversion episode, which happened just over a year before the collapse of Lehman Brothers sent the world economy into a tailspin. "The supply-demand dynamics for safe assets are different and to some degree it explains why the curve inversion may last longer without portending recession than during past episodes." August 14 Wednesday 9:21AM New York / 1321 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9425 1.9846 -0.023 Six-month bills 1.8825 1.9323 -0.031 Two-year note 100-76/256 1.5953 -0.074 Three-year note 99-230/256 1.5348 -0.069 Five-year note 101-44/256 1.5038 -0.064 Seven-year note 102-36/256 1.5493 -0.069 10-year note 100-56/256 1.6012 -0.079 30-year bond 104-140/256 2.0464 -0.091 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -1.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Dhara Ranasinghe in London and the London Markets team; editing by Jonathan Oatis)