TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve near 11-year low before FOMC minutes

* Traders eye clues on U.S. rate hikes in FOMC minutes * ADP, jobless claims data hint at solid U.S. labor market (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve reached its flattest level in about 11 years on Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of the minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, where it hinted at the probability of raising short-term interest rates twice more in 2018. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed from Tuesday as some investors trimmed their bond holdings and stepped back into stocks following reassuring economic data from Germany and on hopes the Trump administration may back away from slapping tariffs on European-made cars. U.S. financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Still, traders were cautious in making big changes to their bond positions in advance of the Fed minutes and the government's June payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. "No one wants to trade too many bonds this week until they see major data that depict what is happening with the underlying economy," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. If the minutes were to show policymakers are leaning toward further rate hikes amid risks from escalating trade friction, investors may pile into more curve-flattening positions, analysts said. A curve-flattener is profitable if shorter-term yields rise more quickly than longer-term yields. The Fed will release its June meeting minutes at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday. More job growth and a decline in unemployment will likely support more rate hikes from the Fed, analysts said. The spread between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields hit 22.20 basis points, the tightest since July 2007, while the gap between two-year and 10-year yields touched 29.00 basis points, the narrowest since August 2007, Reuters data showed. At 9:40 a.m. (1331 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.836 percent, flat from late on Tuesday. Thursday's economic reports signaled the U.S. labor market remains tight, which may allow the Fed to raise interest rates further. The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers hired 177,000 workers in June, fewer than the 190,000 increase analysts had forecast. The Labor Department said first-time filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly grew by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended June 30. July 5 Thursday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-13/32 2/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-76/256 -1/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.925 1.9612 -0.018 Six-month bills 2.065 2.1156 0.000 Two-year note 99-236/256 2.5405 0.008 Three-year note 99-250/256 2.633 0.008 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.7329 0.003 Seven-year note 99-172/256 2.802 0.000 10-year note 100-80/256 2.8382 0.000 30-year bond 103-64/256 2.9602 -0.006 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 29.50 -0.75 30-year vs 5-year yield 22.80 -0.90 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)