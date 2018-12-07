TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens as jobs growth slows in November

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The margin between short- and long-dated Treasury yields grew on Friday as U.S. employers hired fewer workers than forecast in November, supporting the view that U.S. growth is moderating and the Federal Reserve may stop raising rates sooner than previously thought.

The spread between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields increased over 1 basis point to 13.00 basis points, while the spread between five-year and 10-year yields rose by 3 basis points to 42 basis points, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)