TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens on bets for rate-hike pause

* Weaker-than-expected jobs data boost view on slower U.S. growth * Angst over U.S.-China trade tension feed safety bids for bonds * Rates futures imply traders see one U.S. rate hike in 2019 * U.S. 10-year yield on track to fall for five straight weeks (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The margin between short- and long-end U.S. Treasury yields grew on Friday as weaker-than-expected data on domestic jobs growth in November bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes on raising interest rates sooner than previously thought. Bets that the end of the U.S. central bank's rate-hike campaign is on the horizon and a rally in oil prices after an OPEC deal to reduce output briefly reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, analysts said. "The market is really fading the idea that the Fed can keep raising rates without slowing the economy," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Bond yields have fallen over the past month on worries about slowing global growth and declining oil prices. Fears about the Brexit negotiations and trade tension between China and the United States had stoked safety bids for Treasuries. Unease about trade relations between Washington and Beijing grew on comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro following the arrest of a top executive oat Huawei Technologies. Earlier Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said public and private employers hired 155,000 workers in November, fewer than the 200,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while the jobless rate held at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent. Wage growth remained modest, rising 0.2 percent last month. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 2 basis points at 2.852 percent, wiping out an earlier 5-basis-point increase. On Thursday, it touched 2.826 percent, a three-month low. The 10-year yield was on track to post its steepest drop since October 2015, Refinitiv data showed. The two-year yield fell 4 basis points to 2.715 percent. The entire yield curve steepened, with the spread between two-year and 10-year yields widening 2 basis points to 14 basis points. The front half of the yield curve remained inverted after two-year and three-year yields rose above five-year yields for the first time in over a decade earlier this week. This market phenomenon has stoked speculation on whether a U.S. recession is looming. Interest rates futures suggested traders saw a 75 percent chance the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point to 2.25-2.50 percent at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, up from 71 percent on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch showed. Futures prices implied traders expected little chance of more than one rate hike in 2019. Back in September, Fed policymakers on average had projected three rate increases for next year. December 7 Friday 3:24PM New York / 2024 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 143-12/32 6/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 120-176/256 9/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3475 2.3937 -0.016 Six-month bills 2.47 2.5353 -0.016 Two-year note 100-17/256 2.7149 -0.043 Three-year note 100-110/256 2.7211 -0.045 Five-year note 100-210/256 2.6975 -0.050 Seven-year note 100-176/256 2.7658 -0.037 10-year note 102-92/256 2.8504 -0.026 30-year bond 104-132/256 3.1411 0.005 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 13.40 0.15 30-year vs 5-year yield 44.10 3.30 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.75 -2.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)