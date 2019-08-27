Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yield inversion deepens, touches off recession fears

    * U.S. 2-year note sold at lowest yield in almost 2 years
    * Wall Street's gains evaporate on recession worries
    * Investors turn more cautious on longer-dated bonds -J.P.
Morgan 

    NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve inversion
deepened on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, rekindling
fears of a looming recession that spurred a sell-off on Wall
Street and stoked even more safe-haven demand for government
bonds.
    The intense interest in Treasuries supported demand for $40
billion worth of two-year government debt for sale, part of this
week's $113 billion fixed-rate Treasury supply.
    The yield curve often inverts prior to a U.S. recession.
    "The level of stress and volatility is persisting. The
market is not convinced it has found its footing," said Bruno
Braizinha, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
    The Treasury Department sold its latest two-year, fixed-rate
note supply at a yield of 1.516%, which was the lowest yield at
an auction of this maturity since September 2017.
    On the open market, 10-year Treasury yields were
1.485%, down 5.90 basis points on the day. They reached a
three-year low of 1.443% on Monday.
    The yields on two-year notes were 1.529%, down
2.30 basis points. On Monday, they declined to 1.449%, their
lowest since September 2017.
    The spread on three-year T-bill rates over 10-year yields
grew to 52 basis points, a level not seen since March 2007,
according to Refinitiv data.
    The unrelenting rally in bonds has stemmed from investors'
nervousness about a recession and uncertainties over the trade
conflict between China and the United States.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he expected a
trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing.

    China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it had not
heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and
China on trade.
    A closely followed J.P. Morgan survey suggested blistering
demand for Treasuries has cooled a bit as the share of investors
who said they were neutral on longer-dated U.S. government debt
grew to 54% on Monday, up from 49% a week ago. 
    On the data front, U.S. consumer confidence weakened a bit
in August even though consumers' optimism on their present
situation hit its strongest level since late 2000, the
Conference Board said.
August 27 Tuesday 1:43PM New York / 1743 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP9               166-20/32    49/32     
 10YR TNotes SEP9              131-44/256   13/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.9575       2.0002    0.002
 Six-month bills               1.845        1.8883    -0.005
 Two-year note                 100-106/256  1.5305    -0.020
 Three-year note               100-42/256   1.4432    -0.030
 Five-year note                101-180/256  1.3909    -0.039
 Seven-year note               102-212/256  1.4442    -0.045
 10-year note                  101-76/256   1.4845    -0.059
 30-year bond                  106-140/256  1.9601    -0.080
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       -4.80        -4.30     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       56.80        -4.95     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        -2.25        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        -4.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -6.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Paul Simao and Steve Orlofsky)
