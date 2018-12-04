TREASURIES-U.S. yield inversion spreads on concerns about slowing growth

* Parts of yield curve invert for first time in over a decade * Market rally seen fed by short-covering, exit from curve bets * Benchmark 10-year yields fall to lowest in nearly 3 months * U.S. markets closed Wednesday to mourn former President Bush (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The difference between short-dated and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields narrowed further on Tuesday as the inversion of the yield curve spread between more maturities, prompted by worries about a slowdown in U.S. economic growth. The yield on the two-year note briefly rose above the three-year yield for the first time since January 2008. Two-year and three-year yields held above the five-year yield for a second day, Tradeweb data showed. "A lot of the rally in Treasuries has to do with the sell-off in stocks," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New York. Concerns about weakening U.S. growth caused traders to exit earlier bets on rising bond yields, pushing longer-dated yields to their lowest levels in nearly three months. Wall Street's main gauges tumbled, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling 2.75 percent. Yield curve inversions are seen generally as precursors of a recession. An inversion of the two-year and 10-year yields preceded each U.S. recession in the past 50 years. So far, there has been no inversion of the two-year and 10-year. The 10-year yield clung to an 11-basis-point margin over its two-year counterpart, although it was the smallest one in over a decade. "It doesn't signal there's a recession anytime soon. It is signaling expectations of a growth slowdown," Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of money markets at Federated Investment Management Co in Pittsburgh, said of the parts of the curve that inverted. At 3:29 p.m. EST (2029 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield shed nearly 8 basis points, to 2.915 percent, after hitting its lowest level since Sept. 7. The 30-year yield touched 3.129 percent, the lowest level since Sept 18. Concerns about weaker growth have stoked bets the Federal Reserve will end its campaign to raise interest rates sooner than previously thought, analysts said. The futures market implied traders expect the U.S. central bank will raise rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent at its next policy meeting, on Dec. 18-19, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. However, traders scaled back their expectations of two rate hikes in 2019 to less than 10 percent, down from 59 percent a month ago. New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday said he expects further rate hikes in the face of a strong economy, but that did not cause traders to reduce their outlook on the number of future Fed rate hikes. U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Wednesday for a national day of mourning for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday. December 4 Tuesday 3:37PM EDT/ 2037 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 142-11/32 1-26/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 120-20/256 0-124/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.375 2.4227 0.018 Six-month bills 2.5025 2.5698 0.008 Two-year note 99-229/256 2.8048 -0.028 Three-year note 100-44/256 2.8134 -0.031 Five-year note 100-100/256 2.7905 -0.049 Seven-year note 100-48/256 2.8452 -0.065 10-year note 101-208/256 2.9136 -0.077 30-year bond 104-8/256 3.1656 -0.112 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.75 1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)