December 4, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield inversion spreads on worries about slowing growth

Richard Leong

5 Min Read

    * Parts of U.S. yield curve inverted 1st time in over a
decade 
    * Traders shrug off upbeat comments from Fed's Williams 
    * U.S. markets to close Wednesday to mourn President Bush

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The premium between
shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields above longer-dated ones rose
on Tuesday, spreading the inversion of the yield curve between
more maturities as traders piled on bets on slowing U.S.
economic growth.
    The two-year yield briefly rose above the three-year yield
 for the first time since January 2008. Two-year
and three-year yields held above the five-year yield for a
second day, Tradeweb data showed.
    Expectations that business and consumer activities would
fall in the coming months spurred buying of longer-dated
Treasuries, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to
its lowest levels since mid-September.
    The inversion of the two-year and 10-year yields preceded
the past three U.S. recessions. 
    So far that inversion has not occurred. The 10-year yield
held a 12 basis point margin over its two-year counterpart,
albeit it was the smallest one in over a decade.
    "It doesn't signal there's a recession anytime soon. It is
signaling expectations of a growth slowdown," Deborah
Cunningham, chief investment officer of money markets at
Federated Investment Management Co. in Pittsburgh, said of the
parts of the curve that inverted.
    At 11:01 a.m., the 10-year Treasury yield fell
nearly 4 basis points to 2.953 percent after hitting its lowest
level since Sept. 11.
    The 30-year yield touched 3.203 percent, the
lowest since Oct. 3.
    Concerns about weaker growth has also stoked bets the
Federal Reserve would end its rate-hike campaign sooner than
previously thought, analysts said.
    The futures market implied traders expect the U.S. central
bank will raise interest rates by a quarter point to 2.25-2.50
percent at its next policy meeting on Dec. 18-19, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
    However, they scaled back their expectations of two rate
hikes in 2019 to less than 10 percent, down from 59 percent a
month ago.
    The traders' reduced outlook on the number of future Fed
rate hikes did not alter following upbeat remarks on the economy
from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams.
    "Given this outlook I describe of strong growth, strong
labor market and inflation near our goal - and taking into
account all the various risks around the outlook - I do continue
to expect that further gradual increases in interest rates will
best foster a sustained economic expansion and a sustained
achievement of our dual mandate," Williams told reporters.

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Wednesday for
a national day of mourning for U.S. President George H.W. Bush,
who died on Friday.
December 4 Tuesday 11:25AM EDT/ 1625 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS DEC8               142-12/32    1-7/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR9              119-232/256  0-80/256   
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.375        2.4227     0.018
 Six-month bills               2.5          2.5672     0.005
 Two-year note                 99-220/256   2.8232     -0.010
 Three-year note               100-32/256   2.8301     -0.014
 Five-year note                100-76/256   2.8107     -0.028
 Seven-year note               100-8/256    2.87       -0.040
 10-year note                  101-148/256  2.9407     -0.050
 30-year bond                  103-92/256   3.1997     -0.078
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        16.25        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.00        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.75        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00         0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -12.50         1.50     
 spread                                                
 
  

 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
