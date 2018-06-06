FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 6, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in 28 minutes

TREASURIES-U.S. yields add rise as U.S. trade unexpectedly shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their earlier rise on Wednesday as the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly declined to a seven-month low in April, supporting the view of an acceleration of domestic economic growth in the second quarter.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.953 percent, up over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. It hit a 1-1/2 week peak at 2.964 percent shortly after the release of the April U.S. trade data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.