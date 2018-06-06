TREASURIES-U.S. yields add rise as U.S. trade unexpectedly shrinks

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their earlier rise on Wednesday as the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly declined to a seven-month low in April, supporting the view of an acceleration of domestic economic growth in the second quarter.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.953 percent, up over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. It hit a 1-1/2 week peak at 2.964 percent shortly after the release of the April U.S. trade data.